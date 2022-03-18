Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

F1 is back, baby! Coming off of one of the most exciting seasons with the most disappointing finale, F1 has a lot to prove in 2022 with new chassis regulations and allegedly closer racing. It’s a lot more than that this weekend, however, as we can also spend couch time watching two major endurance races from Sebring, Florida, a big NASCAR race, a big IndyCar race (and Jimmie Johnson’s first oval race in the series), plus MotoGP! It’s an action packed weekend, and you will want to catch it all!

Friday

FIA World Endurance Championship 1000 Miles of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

11:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand (There’s still time to catch the finish, go watch now!)

Saturday

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

10 AM on Peacock (3:30 PM on USA Network)

Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

11 AM on ESPN or F1TV Pro

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Henry County, Georgia

2:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Henry County, Georgia

5 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

MotoGP Indonesian GP

From Mandalika International Street Circuit, Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

3 AM on MotoGP VideoPass

Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Race)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

11 AM on ESPN or F1TV Pro

IndyCar Xpel 375

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 PM on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Henry County, Georgia

3 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Advertisement

And as a way to get you pumped up for the new season of F1, here’s an awesome POV video from onboard Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri. Nifty!