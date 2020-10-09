How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, WRC, IMSA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 10-11

Photo : Charlotte Motor Speedway

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Oh yeah, it’s ROVAL time! Two NASCAR divisions and IMSA sports cars will race the Charlotte roval this weekend, which is totally rad. F1 is back in action after a weekend off, back to the Nurburgring for the first time in years. Plus WRC, DTM, and Moto GP. The weekend is just packed with great racing action. Let’s get it!

Saturday

DTM Zolder - Race 1

From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand

SCCA Runoffs

From Road America, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin

9AM on MotorTrend On Demand

Formula One Eiffel GP

From the Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

9AM on ESPN2 (Qualifying)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive For The Cure 250 Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield Of North Carolina

From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

3:30PM on NBC

WRC Rally Sardegna Italy

From Sardinia, Italy

Racing happens on both Saturday and Sunday on WRC+, but the listings page is currently blank

IMSA Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix

From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

8PM on NBC Sports and NBC Trackpass

Sunday

DTM Zolder - Race 2

From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Eiffel GP

From the Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

8AM on ESPN (Race)

SCCA Runoffs



From Road America, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin

9AM on MotorTrend On Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Bank Of America Roval 400

From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

2:30PM on NBC

MotoGP French Grand Prix

From Le Mans Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, Pays de la Loire, France

7PM on NBC Sports Network

WRC Rally Sardegna Italy

From Sardinia, Italy

Racing happens on both Saturday and Sunday on WRC+, but the listings page is currently blank

All times in Eastern time zone.