How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, WRC, IMSA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 10-11

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Oh yeah, it’s ROVAL time! Two NASCAR divisions and IMSA sports cars will race the Charlotte roval this weekend, which is totally rad. F1 is back in action after a weekend off, back to the Nurburgring for the first time in years. Plus WRC, DTM, and Moto GP. The weekend is just packed with great racing action. Let’s get it!
Saturday
DTM Zolder - Race 1
From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand
SCCA Runoffs
From Road America, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin
9AM on MotorTrend On Demand
Formula One Eiffel GP
From the Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany
9AM on ESPN2 (Qualifying)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive For The Cure 250 Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield Of North Carolina
From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC
3:30PM on NBC
WRC Rally Sardegna Italy
From Sardinia, Italy
Racing happens on both Saturday and Sunday on WRC+, but the listings page is currently blank
IMSA Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix
From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC
8PM on NBC Sports and NBC Trackpass
Sunday
DTM Zolder - Race 2
From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Eiffel GP
From the Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany
8AM on ESPN (Race)
SCCA Runoffs
From Road America, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin
9AM on MotorTrend On Demand
NASCAR Cup Series Bank Of America Roval 400
From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC
2:30PM on NBC
MotoGP French Grand Prix
From Le Mans Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, Pays de la Loire, France
7PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
