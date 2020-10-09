Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Weekend Motorsports Roundup

How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, WRC, IMSA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 10-11

bcbrownell
Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Racing
Racingweekend motorsports roundupFormula OneIMSARoval
Save
Illustration for article titled How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, WRC, IMSA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 10-11
Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Advertisement

Oh yeah, it’s ROVAL time! Two NASCAR divisions and IMSA sports cars will race the Charlotte roval this weekend, which is totally rad. F1 is back in action after a weekend off, back to the Nurburgring for the first time in years. Plus WRC, DTM, and Moto GP. The weekend is just packed with great racing action. Let’s get it!

Saturday

DTM Zolder - Race 1

From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand

SCCA Runoffs

From Road America, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin

9AM on MotorTrend On Demand

Formula One Eiffel GP

From the Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

9AM on ESPN2 (Qualifying)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive For The Cure 250 Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield Of North Carolina

Advertisement

From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

3:30PM on NBC

WRC Rally Sardegna Italy

From Sardinia, Italy

Racing happens on both Saturday and Sunday on WRC+, but the listings page is currently blank 

G/O Media may get a commission
Shanchar Adjustable Dumbbell Set
Shanchar Adjustable Dumbbell Set

IMSA Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix

From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

8PM on NBC Sports and NBC Trackpass

Sunday

DTM Zolder - Race 2

From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Eiffel GP

From the Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

8AM on ESPN (Race)

SCCA Runoffs

From Road America, Sheboygan County, Wisconsin

9AM on MotorTrend On Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Bank Of America Roval 400

From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

2:30PM on NBC

MotoGP French Grand Prix

From Le Mans Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, Pays de la Loire, France

7PM on NBC Sports Network

WRC Rally Sardegna Italy

From Sardinia, Italy

Racing happens on both Saturday and Sunday on WRC+, but the listings page is currently blank 

Advertisement

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

The V-22 Osprey Finally Gets The Missiles And Rockets It Needs

Here's The Interior That Acura Hopes Will Help The New MDX Stand Out

Why Boeing's Design For A 747 Full Of Cruise Missiles Makes Total Sense

DISCUSSION