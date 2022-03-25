Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Listen, F1 in Saudi Arabia felt gross last year when the country was just a regular fucked up place. On Friday an oil refinery was attacked, allegedly by Yemeni Houthis, with a missile landing just six miles from the Jeddah race track. F1 says the race will go on without any changes after practice was delayed to assess the situation. So, here’s how you catch all the F1 action from Saudi this weekend; Don’t. Just don’t watch. The series does not deserve attention for racing in a nightmare country embroiled in a nightmare conflict, or putting its racers, fans, teams, and workers in danger .

There’s plenty of non-F1 action going on this weekend, whether it’s the always awesome NASCAR at COTA, or Supercars, or endurance sports cars. None of those series are requiring their drivers to race in a war zone.

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint (Race 3)

From Symmons Plains Raceway, Perth, Australia

1:35 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

24H Series 12 Hours of Mugello

From Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy

7:25 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225

From Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250

From Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Repco Supercars Championship NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint (Race 4)

From Symmons Plains Raceway, Perth, Australia

9:50 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Repco Supercars Championship NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint (Race 5)

From Symmons Plains Raceway, Perth, Australia

12:35 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix

From Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 :30 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!