Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Wow, there’s a lot of racing going on this weekend. There’s no possible way you could catch it all. Give it your best shot, why don’t yo

Saturday

WRC Croatia Rally

From the forest stages around Zagreb, Croatia

SS9 begins at 1:40 AM on WRC+

24H Series 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Sprint)



From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

10:30 AM on ESPN

MotoAmerica Superbikes At Atlanta

From Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

Mission King Of The Baggers - 12:30 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Stock 1000 Race - 1:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Medallia Superbike Race 1 - 2:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Junior Cup Race 1 - 4:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Roland Sands Super Hooligans Race 1 - 4:45 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200

From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

1 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

4 PM on Fox

Sunday

WRC Croatia Rally

From the forest stages around Zagreb, Croatia

SS17 begins at 1:08 AM on WRC+

Super Formula Round Three

From Suzuka International Racing Course, Ino, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan

1:30 AM on Motorsport.tv

Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Race)



From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

9 AM on ESPN

MotoAmerica Superbikes At Atlanta

From Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

Twins Cup Race - Noon on MotoAmerica Live+

Mission King Of The Baggers Race - 12:35 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Supersport Race 2 - 1:15 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Junior Cup Race 2 - 2:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Medallia Superbike Race 2 - 3:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

Roland Sands Super Hooligans Race 2 - 4:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+

NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500

From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

3 PM on Fox

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix

From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

5 PM on CNBC

All times in Eastern time zone.

