Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Wow, there’s a lot of racing going on this weekend. There’s no possible way you could catch it all. Give it your best shot, why don’t yo
Saturday
WRC Croatia Rally
From the forest stages around Zagreb, Croatia
SS9 begins at 1:40 AM on WRC+
24H Series 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps
From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Sprint)
From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
10:30 AM on ESPN
MotoAmerica Superbikes At Atlanta
From Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia
Mission King Of The Baggers - 12:30 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Stock 1000 Race - 1:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Medallia Superbike Race 1 - 2:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Junior Cup Race 1 - 4:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Roland Sands Super Hooligans Race 1 - 4:45 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200
From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama
1 PM on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama
4 PM on Fox
Sunday
WRC Croatia Rally
From the forest stages around Zagreb, Croatia
SS17 begins at 1:08 AM on WRC+
Super Formula Round Three
From Suzuka International Racing Course, Ino, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan
1:30 AM on Motorsport.tv
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Race)
From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
9 AM on ESPN
MotoAmerica Superbikes At Atlanta
From Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia
Twins Cup Race - Noon on MotoAmerica Live+
Mission King Of The Baggers Race - 12:35 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Supersport Race 2 - 1:15 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Junior Cup Race 2 - 2:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Medallia Superbike Race 2 - 3:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
Roland Sands Super Hooligans Race 2 - 4:10 PM on MotoAmerica Live+
NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500
From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama
3 PM on Fox
MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix
From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
5 PM on CNBC
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
Here are some highlights from what you missed in F1 qualifying earlier today.