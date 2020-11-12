How To Watch Formula One, MotoGP, and Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 13-16

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Race tracks are going silent all over again. As quickly as the 2020 season revived itself and took shape, it is coming to a close. Only a few championships have yet to conclude, and among those, a couple big ones are coming to a close this weekend, IMSA in particular with a blue riband event in Florida. Don’t fret that racing is leaving, rejoice that we had a 2020 season at all. Against all odds, it’s been a real one.
Friday
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida
12 PM on NBC TrackPass
Saturday
Formula One Istanbul Grand Prix
From Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey
8AM on ESPN (Qualifying)
FIA World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain
From The Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
5:30 AM live streamed on MotorTrend on Demand
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida
10 AM on NBC TrackPass or 10AM on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
Super Formula Round 4
From Autopolis Circuit, Hita City, Ōita Prefecture, Japan
1 AM live streamed on The Race YouTube channel
Formula One Istanbul Grand Prix
From Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey
6 AM on ESPN (Race)
MotoGP European Grand Prix
From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain
2:30 PM on NBC
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION