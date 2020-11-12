How To Watch Formula One, MotoGP, and Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 13-16

Photo : Super Formula

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

Race tracks are going silent all over again. As quickly as the 2020 season revived itself and took shape, it is coming to a close. Only a few championships have yet to conclude, and among those, a couple big ones are coming to a close this weekend, IMSA in particular with a blue riband event in Florida. Don’t fret that racing is leaving, rejoice that we had a 2020 season at all. Against all odds, it’s been a real one.

Friday

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

12 PM on NBC TrackPass

Saturday



Formula One Istanbul Grand Prix

From Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

8AM on ESPN (Qualifying)

FIA World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain

From The Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

5:30 AM live streamed on MotorTrend on Demand

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

10 AM on NBC TrackPass or 10AM on NBC Sports Network



Sunday

Super Formula Round 4

From Autopolis Circuit, Hita City, Ōita Prefecture, Japan

1 AM live streamed on The Race YouTube channel

Formula One Istanbul Grand Prix

From Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

6 AM on ESPN (Race)

MotoGP European Grand Prix

From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

2:30 PM on NBC

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Advertisement

All times in Eastern time zone.