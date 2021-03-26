How To Watch Formula One, Moto GP, NASCAR, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; March 27-28

Image : Red Bull Racing

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

F1 is back, baby! It’s time for the world’s biggest motorsport to hit the track again, hopefully without any more drivers contracting Coronavirus this year, please and thank you. Based on pre-season performance Red Bull has made big gains, and Mercedes might have lost a little. It also looks like McLaren might have made some big gains, and Aston Martin have fallen back from last season’s Pink Mercedes strength. Then again, we’re still just talkin’ ‘bout practice. We ain’t even talkin’ ‘bout the game.

Oh, and that’s before we even begin talking about the fact that NASCAR Cup is racing on dirt!

Saturday

Formula Two Bahrain Grand Prix (Sprint Race 1)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain

6:25 AM on F1 TV

Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain

10 AM on ESPN

Formula Two Bahrain Grand Prix (Sprint Race 2)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain

12:40 PM on F1 TV

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt



From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Formula Two Bahrain Grand Prix (Feature)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain

6:50 AM on F1 TV

Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix (Race)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Kingdom of Bahrain

11 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

3:30 PM on Fox



MotoGP Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar

From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

11:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

All times in Eastern time zone.