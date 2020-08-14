How To Watch Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, WEC, MotoGP, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 15-16

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
This is the most jam-packed weekend of racing we’ve seen since 2020 started, and if your existential dread is getting you down, this weekend might be a good one to sit on the couch and watch vroom vrooms go fast. It’s time again to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. I’ll personally be watching F1, Indy Qualifying, the WEC race from Spa, and the potential mess that will be the NASCAR Daytona road course races.
Saturday
Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Race 13
From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
1:30AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
DTM Lausitzring Sprint
From the Lausitzring, Schipkau, Germany
7:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand - Race 1
FIA WEC Total 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps
From Spa Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
7:30AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Spanish Grand Prix
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain
9AM Sunday on ESPN - Qualifying
IndyCar Indianapolis 500
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, IN
11AM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold - Live Qualifying
3PM Saturday on NBC - Tape Delayed Qualifying Broadcast
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA
2PM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass
NASCAR XFinity Series Race At Daytona RC
From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
3PM Saturday on NBCSN
Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Race 14
From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
11:20PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Race 15
From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
1:30AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand
MotoGP Austrian GP
From the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
7:30AM Sunday on NBC Sports Network
DTM Lausitzring Sprint
From the Lausitzring, Schipkau, Germany
7:15AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand - Race 2
Formula One Spanish Grand Prix
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain
9AM Sunday on ESPN - Race
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA
10AM Sunday on NBC Sports Network (Tape Delay Broadcast)
IndyCar Indianapolis 500
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, IN
12:30PM Sunday on NBC Sports Gold - Live Top 9 Qualifying
1PM Sunday on NBC - Top 9 Qualifying Broadcast
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix
From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA
2:55PM Sunday on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass
NASCAR Cup Series Race At Daytona RC
From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
3PM Sunday on NBC
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in EST.
DISCUSSION
You missed the Gander Truck Race on Sunday, August 16.
11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at the Daytona Road Course, FS1/FOX Sports App
Noon, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco 159 at the Daytona Road Course, FS1/FOX Sports App