How To Watch Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, WEC, MotoGP, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 15-16

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



This is the most jam-packed weekend of racing we’ve seen since 2020 started, and if your existential dread is getting you down, this weekend might be a good one to sit on the couch and watch vroom vrooms go fast. It’s time again to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. I’ll personally be watching F1, Indy Qualifying, the WEC race from Spa, and the potential mess that will be the NASCAR Daytona road course races.

Saturday

Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Race 13

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

1:30AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

DTM Lausitzring Sprint

From the Lausitzring, Schipkau, Germany

7:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand - Race 1

FIA WEC Total 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps

From Spa Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:30AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain

9AM Sunday on ESPN - Qualifying

IndyCar Indianapolis 500

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, IN



11AM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold - Live Qualifying

3PM Saturday on NBC - Tape Delayed Qualifying Broadcast

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR



From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

2PM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

NASCAR XFinity Series Race At Daytona RC

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL



3PM Saturday on NBCSN

Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Race 14



From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

11:20PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Race 15

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

1:30AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand

MotoGP Austrian GP

From the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

7:30AM Sunday on NBC Sports Network

DTM Lausitzring Sprint

From the Lausitzring, Schipkau, Germany

7:15AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand - Race 2

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain

9AM Sunday on ESPN - Race

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

10AM Sunday on NBC Sports Network (Tape Delay Broadcast)

IndyCar Indianapolis 500

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, IN



12:30PM Sunday on NBC Sports Gold - Live Top 9 Qualifying

1PM Sunday on NBC - Top 9 Qualifying Broadcast

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix

From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

2:55PM Sunday on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

NASCAR Cup Series Race At Daytona RC

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL



3PM Sunday on NBC

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

