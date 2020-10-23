How To Watch Formula One, IndyCar, MotoGP, NHRA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 24-25

Photo : Mercedes-AMG F1

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Advertisement

F1 IS BACK! Oh man, we missed it so much, didn’t we folks? Throw in some motorcycles going vroom, plus the big chunky straight-line folks, and the Indy boys, and it’s a packed weekend of action. Good stuff, good stuff. I’ll actually be at the MotoAmerica races at Laguna Seca this weekend, so look for a report from that event next week. Sadly that means I’ll miss a lot of the racing this weekend, so watch it for me and let me know what happens, eh?

Here’s the sit ch:

Saturday

Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix

From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal

6 AM on ESPN (Qualifying )

NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

4:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix

From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal

6 AM on ESPN (Race)

SRO Total 24 Hours of Spa

From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9 AM live streaming on the GT World YouTube Channel

NHRA MOPAR Express Lane Springnationals

From Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, TX

9 AM on Fox Sports 1 (Qualifying)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors SpeedyCash.com 400

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Noon on Fox Sports 1

NHRA MOPAR Express Lane Springnationals

From Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, TX

2 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Qualifying)

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg

From the streets of St. Petersburg, FL

2:30 PM on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix

From MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz, Teruel, Spain

4:30 PM on NBC

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Advertisement

All times in Eastern time zone.