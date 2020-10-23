How To Watch Formula One, IndyCar, MotoGP, NHRA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 24-25

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
F1 IS BACK! Oh man, we missed it so much, didn’t we folks? Throw in some motorcycles going vroom, plus the big chunky straight-line folks, and the Indy boys, and it’s a packed weekend of action. Good stuff, good stuff. I’ll actually be at the MotoAmerica races at Laguna Seca this weekend, so look for a report from that event next week. Sadly that means I’ll miss a lot of the racing this weekend, so watch it for me and let me know what happens, eh?
Here’s the sitch:
Saturday
Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix
From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal
6 AM on ESPN (Qualifying)
NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
4:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix
From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal
6 AM on ESPN (Race)
SRO Total 24 Hours of Spa
From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9 AM live streaming on the GT World YouTube Channel
NHRA MOPAR Express Lane Springnationals
From Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, TX
9 AM on Fox Sports 1 (Qualifying)
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors SpeedyCash.com 400
From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
Noon on Fox Sports 1
NHRA MOPAR Express Lane Springnationals
From Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, TX
2 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Qualifying)
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg
From the streets of St. Petersburg, FL
2:30 PM on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix
From MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz, Teruel, Spain
4:30 PM on NBC
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION