How To Watch Formula One, IMSA, NHRA, NASCAR, and Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 31-Nov 1

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
An IMSA race at the glorious Laguna Seca, folks. It doesn’t get better than this! Oh wait, there’s also NASCAR at Martinsville, NHRA in Vegas, and F1 at Imola. There truly is a god, even in 2020. Let’s GO!
Friday
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series Race At Martinsville
From Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
8 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola Bologna, Italy
7AM on ESPN (Qualifying)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250
From Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
3:30 PM on NBC
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship
From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, California
6:35 PM on NBC Trackpass
Sunday
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola Bologna, Italy
7AM on ESPN (Race)
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
From Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
2 PM on NBC
NHRA Dodge Finals
From The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
2 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Qualifying)
NHRA Dodge Finals
From The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
4PM on Fox Sports 1 (Finals)
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship
From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, California
4 PM on NBC Trackpass
6:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
