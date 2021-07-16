How To Watch Formula One, IMSA, NASCAR, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; July 16-18

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Oh yeah, it’s time again for the good race cars to come out of their car holes and go zoomy zoom for our entertainment! NASCAR is running in the Northeast, most of F1 is at its home track of Silverstone this weekend, there’s bike racing, IMSA sports cars, WRC, and way more! Tune in!

Saturday

WRC Rally Estonia

From the roads near Tartu, Tartu County, Estonia

12:08 AM on WRC+

Repco Supercars Championship Townsville Supersprint (Round 17)

From Reid Park Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

12:35 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

W Series British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

8:25 AM on beIN Sports

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Lime Rock Park 120

From Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Connecticut

11 AM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

From New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

3 PM on NBC Sports Network

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Northeast Grand Prix

From Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Connecticut

3 PM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass (5:30 PM tape delayed broadcast on NBC Sports Network)

American Flat Track Duquoin Mile

From Duquoin State Fairgrounds, Duquoin, Illinois

4 PM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

ARCA Menards Series Zinsser Smart Coat 200

From Berlin Raceway, Grand Rapids, Michigan

8 PM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

Repco Supercars Championship Townsville Supersprint (Round 18)

From Reid Park Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

10:35 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Super GT Round 5

From Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

The race should be happening around midnight, but the stream link hasn’t been posted to YouTube yet. Check here closer to the start .

WRC Rally Estonia



From the roads near Tartu, Tartu County, Estonia

12:21 AM on WRC+

Repco Supercars Championship Townsville Supersprint (Round 19)

From Reid Park Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

1:20 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Monza

From Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy

5:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

10 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

From New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

3 PM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.








