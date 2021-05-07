How To Watch Formula One, Formula E, NASCAR And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; May 7-9th

Photo : Formula E

Oh man, what more could you possibly want from a motorsports weekend? Formula E is racing in Monaco! F1 is in Spain! There’s Supercars racing down under, and NASCAR at Darlington. It’s going to be so awesome to sit down and watch all of this motorsport action. What’s on your docket?

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

7 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship OTR Supersprint (Race 9)

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, South Australia, Australia

2:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain

6AM on ESPN

Formula E Monaco E-Prix

From the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo & La Condamine, Principality of Monaco

9:30 AM on CBS Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200



From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

1PM on Fox Sports 1



Repco Supercars Championship OTR Supersprint (Race 10)

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, South Australia, Australia

10:50 PM on MotorTrend On Demand

Sunday

Repco Supercars Championship OTR Supersprint (Race 11)

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, South Australia, Australia

1:50 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix (Race)

From the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain

6AM on ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400



From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

3:30 PM on Fox Sports 1



All times in Eastern time zone.