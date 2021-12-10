Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

This is it. The season is pretty much over. Just one race left and it’s for all the marbles. If you had told me at the beginning of 2021 that we’d be 21 races deep into the F1 season and Max would be on level points with Lewis, I’d have said “Who are you, and where did you get that time machine?” But more importantly, that is exactly where we stand. I know I’m going to be enraptured by the qualifying and race sessions this weekend, and honestly you should be, too.

It’s going to be straight up bonkers.

That said, I’m not sure why the most important race of the season is getting shuffled off to ESPN 2. What else could possibly be on that is more important at 8AM Eastern? Doesn’t ESPN know that this race means the world to some of us??????

Saturday

Formula Two Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sprint Race 1)

From Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

3:20 AM on F1TV

Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

7:55 AM on ESPN2

Formula Two Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sprint Race 2)

From Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

9:45 AM on F1TV

Sunday

Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Race)

From Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

7:55 AM on ESPN2

Formula Two Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Feature)

From Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

4 AM on F1TV

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

.