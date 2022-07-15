Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and SRX racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

The bad news is that there’s no Formula 1 this weekend. This good news is that just about everything else is happening, including the New York City ePrix, which Jalopnik will be attending. So, if you see myself, Owen Bellwood, or Ryan King walking around the circuit, please stop us to say hello!

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, July 16

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Lime Rock 120

From Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut

11 a.m. ET on Peacock

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Spring Creek National

From Millville, Minnesota

2 p.m. ET on MAVTV or FloRacing

NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

From New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire

2:30 p.m. ET on USA

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northweast Grand Prix

From Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut

3 p.m. ET on Peacock, 5 p.m. on USA

Formula E New York ePrix Race 1



From the Brooklyn Street Circuit in Brooklyn, New York

6:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Superstar Racing Experience

From I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri

8 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, July 17

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto

From the Exhibition Place Street Circuit in Toronto, Ontario

3 p.m. ET on Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301

From New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire

3 p.m. ET on USA

NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals Elimination Finals

From Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado

4 p.m. on FOX

Formula E New York ePrix Race 2

