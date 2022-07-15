Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and SRX racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
The bad news is that there’s no Formula 1 this weekend. This good news is that just about everything else is happening, including the New York City ePrix, which Jalopnik will be attending. So, if you see myself, Owen Bellwood, or Ryan King walking around the circuit, please stop us to say hello!
Saturday, July 16
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Lime Rock 120
- From Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut
- 11 a.m. ET on Peacock
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Spring Creek National
- From Millville, Minnesota
- 2 p.m. ET on MAVTV or FloRacing
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
- From New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire
- 2:30 p.m. ET on USA
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northweast Grand Prix
- From Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut
- 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, 5 p.m. on USA
Formula E New York ePrix Race 1
- From the Brooklyn Street Circuit in Brooklyn, New York
- 6:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Superstar Racing Experience
- From I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri
- 8 p.m. ET on CBS
Sunday, July 17
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto
- From the Exhibition Place Street Circuit in Toronto, Ontario
- 3 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
- From New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire
- 3 p.m. ET on USA
NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals Elimination Finals
- From Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado
- 4 p.m. on FOX
Formula E New York ePrix Race 2
- From the Brooklyn Street Circuit in Brooklyn, New York
- 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN