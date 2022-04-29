Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Oh man, there is a lot to get excited about this weekend in motorsport. Formula E is back in the Monegasque principality, plus it’s the kickoff of the DTM championship in Portugal. Here in the U.S. there’s NASCAR at Dover, IMSA at Laguna Seca, and IndyCar at Barber! If you’re a moto fan, you can catch MotoGP, too. Just so much to see. Where do we start? I guess right here.
Saturday
Repco Supercars Championship Round 10
From Wanneroo Raceway, Neerabup, Western Australia
6:20 AM on Motortrend On Demand
DTM Championship Round 1 Race 1
From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Algarve, Portugal
7:15 AM on Motortrend On Demand
Formula E Monaco E-Prix
From the streets of La Condamine and Monte Carlo, Monaco
1 PM on CBS
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200
From Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120
From Laguna Seca, Monterey County, California
7 PM on Peacock
Sunday
Repco Supercars Championship Round 11
From Wanneroo Raceway, Neerabup, Western Australia
Midnight on Motortrend On Demand
Repco Supercars Championship Round 12
From Wanneroo Raceway, Neerabup, Western Australia
3:25 AM on Motortrend On Demand
DTM Championship Round 1 Race 2
From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Algarve, Portugal
7:15 AM on Motortrend On Demand
Indy Lights Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama
From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama
10:55 AM on Peacock
IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama
From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama
1 PM on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Drydene 400
From Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
3 PM on Fox Sports 1
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Presented By Motul
From Laguna Seca, Monterey County, California
3 PM on NBC and Peacock
MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain
6 PM on CNBC
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
Here are the highlights from last year’s Monaco E-Prix. It’s bound to be another exciting one this year, and you won’t want to miss it!