Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Oh man, there is a lot to get excited about this weekend in motorsport. Formula E is back in the Monegasque principality, plus it’s the kickoff of the DTM championship in Portugal. Here in the U.S. there’s NASCAR at Dover, IMSA at Laguna Seca, and IndyCar at Barber! If you’re a moto fan, you can catch MotoGP, too. Just so much to see. Where do we start? I guess right here.

Satu rday

Repco Supercars Championship Round 10

From Wanneroo Raceway, Neerabup, Western Australia

6:20 AM on Motortrend On Demand

DTM Championship Round 1 Race 1

From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Algarve, Portugal

7:15 AM on Motortrend On Demand

Formula E Monaco E-Prix

From the streets of La Condamine and Monte Carlo, Monaco

1 PM on CBS

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200

From Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120

From Laguna Seca, Monterey County, California

7 PM on Peacock

Sun day

Repco Supercars Championship Round 11

From Wanneroo Raceway, Neerabup, Western Australia

Midnight on Motortrend On Demand

Repco Supercars Championship Round 12

From Wanneroo Raceway, Neerabup, Western Australia

3:25 AM on Motortrend On Demand

DTM Championship Round 1 Race 2

From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Algarve, Portugal

7:15 AM on Motortrend On Demand

Indy Lights Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama

From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama

10:55 AM on Peacock

IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama

From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama

1 PM on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Drydene 400

From Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

3 PM on Fox Sports 1

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Presented By Motul

From Laguna Seca, Monterey County, California

3 PM on NBC and Peacock

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain

6 PM on CNBC

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Here are the highlights from last year’s Monaco E-Prix. It’s bound to be another exciting one this year, and you won’t want to miss it!