Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



This weekend is relatively calm compared to last weekend, but we’re right in the eye of the storm and it’s going to get calm before it winds up to a massive season. If you’re into it, Formula E is running its third race of the season down in Mexico City, and being that this is one of the only FE races run on a permanent circuit, it’s usually quite fun to watch. A Formula E race with long sweeping corners instead of 90 degree street circuit bunk ? It’s closer than you think.

Saturday

Asian Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Dubai Race 1

From Dubai Autodrome, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula E Mexico City E-Prix

From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Streaming Saturday @ 4:30 PM on CBS Sports HQ Online

Televised Sunday @ 9:30 PM on CBS Sports Network

Sunday

Asian Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Dubai Race 2

From Dubai Autodrome, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Here’s a pretty cool onboard lap from Mexico City last year. It’s one of the most fun circuits that Formula E visits through the season, so go check it out.

Wasn’t that fun? Here’s some awesome highlights from previous Mexico City Grands Prix as well for an added bonus.