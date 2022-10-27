Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Both Formula 1 Championships are decided at this point, but I’m still pretty damn sad that I’m not in Mexico City this week. The fans that turn up to support local driver Sergio Perez are absolutely unmatched, and I know the vibe has to be impeccable.
Instead, I’ll be joining the rest of you fine folks watching from home — and honestly, I’ll probably be giving my attention over to NASCAR’s ongoing Championship battle at Martinsville. I will also very likely be having hot dogs in the race’s honor.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Saturday, October 29
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
- From Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia
- 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix Qualifying
- From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico
- 3:55 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS
Sunday, October 30
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
- From Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia
- 2 p.m. ET on NBC
Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix
- From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico
- 3:55 p.m. ET on ESPN
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Nevada Nationals Eliminations
- From The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada
- 5 p.m. ET on FS1