Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Alright, friends. It’s time for my favorite weekend of the year: The United States Grand Prix! It was the first-ever race I attended all the way back in 2014, and I’ve made it my mission to go just about every year since then. The pressure for the World Drivers’ Championship may be off this weekend, but there are still plenty of battles to be fought for points throughout the grid!

Saturday, October 22

NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Baptist Health 200

From Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida

1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300

From Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida

4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, October 23

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

MotoGP Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix

From Sepang Circuit in Sepang, Malaysi

1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

From Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida

2:30 p.m. ET on NBC