Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Am I the only one who thinks there’s something so cozy about the first NASCAR-IndyCar-F1 tripleheader weekend in September? The seasons are winding down, which means the tension is ramping up, and I just get to hang out on my couch watching it all unfold while sipping some hot cider. Is it too early for hot cider in Texas? Absolutely. But I’m going to be doing it anyway, 95-degree temperatures be damned.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, September 3

Formula 3 Netherlands Sprint Race

From Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands

4:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

From Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina

3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Racing Fox Raceway National II

From Fox Raceway in Pala, California

4 p.m. ET on MAVTV

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Bud Mod Classic 150

From Oswego Speedway in Oswego, New York

7:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing

Sunday, September 4

Formula 3 Netherlands Feature Race

From Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands

2:40 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Porsche Supercup Netherlands Race

From Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands

6 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

From Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN

Indy Lights Race, Portland

From Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon

1:05 p.m. ET on Peacock

NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying Show 1 & TF Call Out

From Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indianapolis, Indiana

1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

MotoGP Gran Premio di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini

From Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

1:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland

From Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon

3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500