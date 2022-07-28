Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s one of my new favorite weekends of the year: that weekend when IndyCar and NASCAR compete at the same track during the same weekend. It’s nice to be in a place where these two series can coexist without actively trying to out-race the other.

We’re also heading into the tail end of the Formula E season. This weekend’s doubleheader at the indoor-outdoor ExCeL London circuit will provide some serious definition to the title fight currently going on between Stoffel Vandoorne, Edoardo Mortara, Mitch Evans, and Jean-Eric Vergne. It also looks like we’re going to be getting the races aired live here in America!

Finally, we’re also heading into the final Formula 1 race before summer break: the Hungarian Grand Prix. Whatever your thoughts about this particular track, I would strongly advise you tune into my new podcast, the Donut Racing Show, after the fact. (Yes, that is a cheap plug. You can find it on Spotify, Apple, and anywhere else you get your podcasts.)

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Friday, July 29

ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 200

From Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana

6 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200



From Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana

9 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, July 30

W Series Race, Hungary

From the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Budapest, Hungary

8:35 a.m. ET on ESPN2

ABB FIA Formula E SABIC London ePrix race 1

From the ExCeL London street circuit in London, England

9:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN

TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium

10:45 a.m. ET on GTWorld YouTube

NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix



From the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana

12 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard



From the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, July 31

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

From the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Budapest, Hungary

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN

ABB FIA Formula E SABIC London ePrix race 1

From the ExCeL London street circuit in London, England

9:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard



From the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana

2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals Eliminations