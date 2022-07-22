Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Folks. It is the greatest weekend of the year, and it means it’s time to bring back this classic promo:

Drivers of the Corn - starring: Simon Pagenaud & Josef Newgarden

Racing in the thick of Iowa and the hills of Pennsylvania will make up for what will, I’m sure, be a snooze of a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Paul Ricard isn’t exactly easy on the eyes, and it’s never particularly... spicy. Maybe we’ll see something exciting this year with the new F1 machines, but I just don’t think I’m going to count on it.

Advertisement

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Friday, July 22

ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 200

From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

6:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, July 23

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

12 p.m. ET on FS1

Indy Lights

From Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium



NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Deals 250 Race 1



From Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

4 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

5 p.m. ET on USA

Superstar Racing Experience Season Finale

From Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio

8 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, July 24

Formula 1 French Grand Prix

From Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

3 p.m. ET on USA

NTT IndyCar Series Salute to Farmers 300 Race 1