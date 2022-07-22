Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Racing in the thick of Iowa and the hills of Pennsylvania will make up for what will, I’m sure, be a snooze of a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Paul Ricard isn’t exactly easy on the eyes, and it’s never particularly... spicy. Maybe we’ll see something exciting this year with the new F1 machines, but I just don’t think I’m going to count on it.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Friday, July 22
ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 200
- From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
- 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, July 23
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
- From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
- 12 p.m. ET on FS1
Indy Lights
- From Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
- 12:10 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium
NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Deals 250 Race 1
- From Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
- 4 p.m. ET on NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225
- From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
- 5 p.m. ET on USA
Superstar Racing Experience Season Finale
- From Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio
- 8 p.m. ET on CBS
Sunday, July 24
Formula 1 French Grand Prix
- From Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France
- 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400
- From Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
- 3 p.m. ET on USA
NTT IndyCar Series Salute to Farmers 300 Race 1
- From Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
- 3 p.m. ET on NBC
- 3 p.m. ET on NBC