Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and IMSA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Formula 1 has ended its mandatory summer break, which means it’s time to get back into the thick of the open-wheel drama. Daniel Ricciardo is out at McLaren at the end of the season, which is set to be a massive talking point all weekend long.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Friday, August 26
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250
- From Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida
- 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Saturday, August 27
Formula 3 Belgium Sprint Race
- From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium
- 4:35 a.m. on ESPN+
Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 of 2
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series Race 1 of 2
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 2 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Virginia is for Lovers Grand Prix
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 4:35 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv, Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
- From Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida
- 7 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Sunday, August 28
Formula 3 Belgium Feature Race
- From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium
- 2:50 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Porsche Supercup Belgium Race
- From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium
- 6:05 a.m. ET on ESPN+
IMSA Prototype Challenge
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 8:35 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv, Peacock
Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix
- From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium
- 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2 of 2
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 10:25 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 of 2
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 11:30 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv
IMSA Michelin GT Challenge
- From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
- 2 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock
ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150
- From the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin
- 2 p.m. ET on MAVTV, FloRacing