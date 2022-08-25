Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and IMSA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Formula 1 has ended its mandatory summer break, which means it’s time to get back into the thick of the open-wheel drama. Daniel Ricciardo is out at McLaren at the end of the season, which is set to be a massive talking point all weekend long.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Friday, August 26

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250



From Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, August 27

Formula 3 Belgium Sprint Race

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium

4:35 a.m. on ESPN+

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 of 2

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series Race 1 of 2

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

2 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Virginia is for Lovers Grand Prix

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

4:35 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv, Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400



From Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

7 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock

Sunday, August 28

Formula 3 Belgium Feature Race

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium

2:50 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Porsche Supercup Belgium Race

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium

6:05 a.m. ET on ESPN+

IMSA Prototype Challenge

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

8:35 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv, Peacock

Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2 of 2

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

10:25 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 of 2

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

11:30 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

IMSA Michelin GT Challenge

From Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

2 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock

ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150

From the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin

2 p.m. ET on MAVTV, FloRacing