Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

After a slower weekend, we’re back in business with a full slate of racing: F1, FE, NASCAR, SRX, and IndyCar are all on the docket, so I hope you’re ready to clear your schedule and get ready to plunk down in front of the TV for a few days. It’s approximately one million degrees outside here in Texas, so I’m looking forward to it.

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, July 2

W Series Silverstone

From Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, United Kingdom

8:20 a.m. ET on ESPNU

Formula E Marrakesh ePrix

From the Circuit International Automobile Mouley El Hassan in Marrakesh, Morocco

11:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

2:30 p.m. ET on USA

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

From Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario

4:05 p.m. ET on Peacock, IMSA.tv

Superstar Racing Experience

From Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

8 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, July 3



Formula 1 British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Indy Lights Race

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio

10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

NTT Data IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio

12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

3 p.m. ET on USA

IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix

From Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario

3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock