Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
After a slower weekend, we’re back in business with a full slate of racing: F1, FE, NASCAR, SRX, and IndyCar are all on the docket, so I hope you’re ready to clear your schedule and get ready to plunk down in front of the TV for a few days. It’s approximately one million degrees outside here in Texas, so I’m looking forward to it.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Saturday, July 2
W Series Silverstone
- From Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, United Kingdom
- 8:20 a.m. ET on ESPNU
Formula E Marrakesh ePrix
- From the Circuit International Automobile Mouley El Hassan in Marrakesh, Morocco
- 11:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
- From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
- 2:30 p.m. ET on USA
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
- From Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario
- 4:05 p.m. ET on Peacock, IMSA.tv
Superstar Racing Experience
- From Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut
- 8 p.m. ET on CBS
Sunday, July 3
Formula 1 British Grand Prix
- From Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, United Kingdom
- 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Indy Lights Race
- From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio
- 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock
NTT Data IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200
- From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio
- 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250
- From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
- 3 p.m. ET on USA
IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix
- From Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario
- 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock