F1 is ending three weekends in a row of racing with a night race at the Losail circuit in Qatar. I have so much sympathy for the teams and personnel that had to shuffle from Mexico to Brazil to Qatar in the span of three weeks, and have cars built and ready to race each weekend. That's hectic!

F1 is ending three weekends in a row of racing with a night race at the Losail circuit in Qatar. I have so much sympathy for the teams and personnel that had to shuffle from Mexico to Brazil to Qatar in the span of three weeks, and have cars built and ready to race each weekend. That’s hectic!

There is also WRC this weekend from Monza in Italy, and the surrounding roads. It’s so cool to see WRC cars racing on the high banks of Monza again. Those banks don’t get much use anymore, so it’s awesome to see any kind of racing going on involving the historic section of the circuit. And there is a bit more action from Sydney in the Supercars for the fourth weekend in a row! How cool is that?

Saturday

World Rally Championship Forum8 ACI Rally Monza

From the stages around Monza, Italy

1:30 AM on WRC+

Repco Supercars Championship Sydney Supernight Race 29

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

2:50 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Qatar Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

6 AM on ESPN

Repco Supercars Championship Sydney Supernight Race 30

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

10:55 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

World Rally Championship Forum8 ACI Rally Monza

From the stages around Monza, Italy

1:48 AM on WRC+

Formula One Qatar Grand Prix (Race)

From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

6 AM on ESPN

There is also World SuperBikes at some point this weekend, but I’ve never been able to reliably figure out when it was airing on beIN. Wherever that is.

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

