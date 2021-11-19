Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
F1 is ending three weekends in a row of racing with a night race at the Losail circuit in Qatar. I have so much sympathy for the teams and personnel that had to shuffle from Mexico to Brazil to Qatar in the span of three weeks, and have cars built and ready to race each weekend. That’s hectic!
There is also WRC this weekend from Monza in Italy, and the surrounding roads. It’s so cool to see WRC cars racing on the high banks of Monza again. Those banks don’t get much use anymore, so it’s awesome to see any kind of racing going on involving the historic section of the circuit. And there is a bit more action from Sydney in the Supercars for the fourth weekend in a row! How cool is that?
Saturday
World Rally Championship Forum8 ACI Rally Monza
From the stages around Monza, Italy
1:30 AM on WRC+
Repco Supercars Championship Sydney Supernight Race 29
From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia
2:50 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Qatar Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
6 AM on ESPN
Repco Supercars Championship Sydney Supernight Race 30
From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia
10:55 PM on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
World Rally Championship Forum8 ACI Rally Monza
From the stages around Monza, Italy
1:48 AM on WRC+
Formula One Qatar Grand Prix (Race)
From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
6 AM on ESPN
There is also World SuperBikes at some point this weekend, but I’ve never been able to reliably figure out when it was airing on beIN. Wherever that is.
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
DISCUSSION
Really exciting battle in the WRC driver’s championship finale from Monza. Elfyn Evans is leading overnight with an outside shot to win the title, but Seb Ogier is second and very close behind. Ogier has a 17-point lead, which means:
- If Ogier finishes 3rd or higher, he wins the championship no matter what Evans does.
- If Ogier finishes 4th or 5th, he can still guarantee the championship with enough powerstage points (top 5 places on the final stage score championship points), even if Evans wins the rally and the max 5 powerstage points.
- If Ogier finishes sixth, Evans could win the championship if he wins the rally AND outscores Ogier on the powerstage. So in this scenario the championship could come down to a heads-up battle on the last stage of the last rally.
- If Ogier DNF’s, Evans still has to finish 1st or 2nd, or finish 3rd AND finish 3rd or higher on the powerstage.