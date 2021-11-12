Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

F1 is still racing on this half of the globe as it heads down to Brazil for a spring run that looks likely to be a wet one. There was already qualifying today, so you can check out a sprint race tomorrow and a full Grand Prix on Sunday. There’s also a bit of bikes and some sporty car racing to end the IMSA season at Road Atlanta for the 10-hour enduro. Good stuff all around.

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship Race 26 Sydney SuperSprint

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

12 :25 A M on MotorTrend on Demand

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Motul Petit Le Mans

From Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

Noon on NBC, switches at 3PM to NBC Sports Network

Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix (Sprint)

From Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

2:30 PM on ESPN

Repco Supercars Championship Race 27 Sydney SuperSprint

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

9:40 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Repco Supercars Championship Race 28 Sydney SuperSprint

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

12:25 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

From Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, Valencian Community, Spain

8 AM on NBC Sports Network

Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix (Race)

From Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Noon on ESPN

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

