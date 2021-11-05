Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
After a week off, Formula One is back with the always exciting Mexico round. There’s plenty of Supercars action down in Australia. We have the season finale to the FIA WEC series with an 8 hour endurance race in Bahrain. Plus all of the NASCAR and motorcycle action you can shake a stick at. So make your choices now, which races are you watching and w
Friday
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150
From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
8 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
Repco Supercars Championship Race 23 Sydney SuperNight
From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia
2:25 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
FIA World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain
From From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
4:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Mexican Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico
1:55 PM on ESPNEWS
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West Arizona Lottery 150
From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
3 PM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
8:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
Repco Supercars Championship Race 24 Sydney SuperNight
From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia
11:25 PM on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Repco Supercars Championship Race 25 Sydney SuperNight
From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia
2:10 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
MotoGP Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve
From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9 AM on NBC Sports Network
Formula One Mexican Grand Prix (Race)
From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico
11:30 AM on ABC
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
2:30 PM on NBC
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
.
DISCUSSION