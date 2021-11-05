Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

After a week off, Formula One is back with the always exciting Mexico round. There's plenty of Supercars action down in Australia. We have the season finale to the FIA WEC series with an 8 hour endurance race in Bahrain. Plus all of the NASCAR and motorcycle action you can shake a stick at. So make your choices now, which races are you watching and w

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship Race 23 Sydney SuperNight

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

2:25 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

FIA World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain

From From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

4:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Mexican Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

1:55 PM on ESPNEWS

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West Arizona Lottery 150

From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

3 PM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race

From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

8:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Repco Supercars Championship Race 24 Sydney SuperNight

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

11:25 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Repco Supercars Championship Race 25 Sydney SuperNight



From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

2:10 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

MotoGP Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve

From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

9 AM on NBC Sports Network

Formula One Mexican Grand Prix (Race)

From Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

11:30 AM on ABC

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

From Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

2:30 PM on NBC

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

.