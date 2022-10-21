Walk the Track at Least Once

I don’t care if you’ve been to COTA before or if it’s your first time: Try walking the entire track. There are pedestrian walkways around the whole venue, and it can be a ton of fun to check out the track from totally different vantage points.

My personal tip: Use a Free Practice session to walk from Turn 3 down to Turn 11. Seeing F1 cars power through the Esses is amazing, as is watching the hard braking and rapid acceleration at the hairpin.

Save your trek down the back stretch for an off-time; you’re not going to see much, though it is worth it to check out the RVs of the ultra-rich folks who get trackside camping for F1. You also won’t see much through the “stadium section,” or Turns 12 through 15, due to the positioning of the grandstands — or at Turn 20, since there are banners blocking your view.

This is also a great idea for anyone in GA. Most GA viewers stick to the same places — Turn 1, the Esses, or Turns 17/18/19 — but you’ll be able to scope out some hidden gems if you’re willing to walk.