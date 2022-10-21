The day has finally come: It is officially the United States Grand Prix weekend. As a former resident of Austin, TX, I’ve made this event a yearly endeavor, and I like to think that I’ve really figured out the best way to attend the race. So, if you’ve got tickets and are heading to the track for the first time — or if you’re a seasoned veteran looking to maximize your trip — then I’m here for you.
This guide will give you tips to navigating both the circuit and the city of Austin, so buckle up.
Advertisement
2 / 20
Get There Early
Get There Early
You’ve probably heard some horror stories about parking at COTA. Those stories are largely true; you’ll likely spend a fair amount of time in parking lots. I highly recommend getting to the track early, not just because parking can take a hot second, but because most of the parking lots for fans require a bit of a walk to get to the entrance. There are shuttles and ADA accessible golf carts, but most of you will be walking. You’ll want the time.
This especially goes for those of you in General Admission. Last year, GA was packed, and the prime viewing areas filled up early. If you’re hoping for a great view from Turn 1, you’re going to need to stake your claim as soon as gates open — and yes, folks will be running for spots.
Advertisement
3 / 20
Make Friends With the Schedule
Make Friends With the Schedule
Make sure you have the weekend schedule handy. I like to copy mine into my Notes app on my phone, then add in any extra events that are also taking place at the track or elsewhere. This will let you know when to plan to get to the track.
Unfortunately, there aren’t official autograph sessions anymore — but drivers will occasionally make appearances around Austin or even at certain merchandise stands
Advertisement
4 / 20
Walk the Track at Least Once
Walk the Track at Least Once
I don’t care if you’ve been to COTA before or if it’s your first time: Try walking the entire track. There are pedestrian walkways around the whole venue, and it can be a ton of fun to check out the track from totally different vantage points.
My personal tip: Use a Free Practice session to walk from Turn 3 down to Turn 11. Seeing F1 cars power through the Esses is amazing, as is watching the hard braking and rapid acceleration at the hairpin.
Save your trek down the back stretch for an off-time; you’re not going to see much, though it is worth it to check out the RVs of the ultra-rich folks who get trackside camping for F1. You also won’t see much through the “stadium section,” or Turns 12 through 15, due to the positioning of the grandstands — or at Turn 20, since there are banners blocking your view.
This is also a great idea for anyone in GA. Most GA viewers stick to the same places — Turn 1, the Esses, or Turns 17/18/19 — but you’ll be able to scope out some hidden gems if you’re willing to walk.
Advertisement
5 / 20
Pack the Essentials
Pack the Essentials
Listen. I know this sounds self-explanatory, but I cannot stress it enough. Pack the essentials. That means water (a sealed plastic bottle or an empty reusable bottle), sunscreen, and comfy shoes that you’ve amply broken in and also don’t mind getting a little dirty.
Make sure you check out the venue policies on COTA’s website, too. This will let you know what you can and cannot bring into the venue. The big things to note are:
Bags cannot exceed 12x12x20 inches
Camelback bags must be empty when you reach the track
No coolers
You can bring personal cameras, but don’t bring telephoto lenses or any tripods
I also highly recommend bringing the following:
Blankets and/or portable, collapsible chairs (especially if you’re in General Admission)
Small umbrellas (truly a lifesaver when it comes to keeping the sun off you)
There are four water stations available at the track at Turn 1, Turn 4/5, the Grand Plaza, and in the Main Grandstand. If you’re out in Turn 12, I recommend filling up before you walk out that way!
Advertisement
6 / 20
Eat Your Way Through Austin Without Leaving the Track
Eat Your Way Through Austin Without Leaving the Track
COTA has released the ultimate “foodie guide” of the track, and I can guarantee that this is one of the most gourmand-friendly races you’ll go to. Local Austin food joints set up shop at the track for F1 with a small menu of incredible foods. This year, there will be BBQ, shawarma, bao, hibachi, nachos, pie, ice cream, and plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
COTA is generally pretty hesitant about letting people bring in their own food, so unless you’re a pro at hiding your snacks (maybe by wrapping them up in the blanket you’ll pack), you will likely need to buy some sustenance at the track.
Advertisement
7 / 20
Poop in Peace
Poop in Peace
There are permanent bathroom facilities in the main plaza and at Turn 1. They are air conditioned. They have sinks and toilets with running water. You’re welcome.
Advertisement
8 / 20
Sorry, No Karting
Sorry, No Karting
If you were hoping to take advantage of COTA’s ultra-fun karting facility, you’ll be out of luck. The track becomes an extra parking lot for the F1 weekend — which is unfortunate, because the karting circuit would undoubtedly make bank. You’ll have to get your thrills at the other amusement park rides around the track.
Advertisement
9 / 20
Tower Tour
Tower Tour
A trip up the tower at Circuit of the Americas is well worth the $25 it costs to do so. The tower is going to be packed for F1 sessions, so if you’re looking to see F1 cars from a height, try going up the tower on Friday. Otherwise, take your tower tour during one of the early-morning Masters Historic track sessions.
Advertisement
10 / 20
Stay After the Race
Stay After the Race
Most years, COTA personnel will open up the main straight all the way up to Turn 1, allowing fans to flood onto the circuit and to celebrate in the podium ceremony. Stick around after the race — you won’t want to miss this! Do note, though, that you’ll have to line up at a specific track crossing just next to the Main Grandstand on the front stretch.
Advertisement
11 / 20
Visit 6th Street
Visit 6th Street
If you’ve never been to Austin, you should probably take a tour down 6th Street. It’s probably the city’s most notorious entertainment district, where you’ll find countless bars, music and comedy venues, restaurants, plenty of drunk college students, and the eternal stench of stale beer. It’s worth even the briefest of tours just to say you saw it.
That said, West 6th is a little bit less tourist-y and a little bit more upscale. The 6th you hear about is a little more budget-friendly, but with it comes a lot of crowds.
Advertisement
12 / 20
Live Music!
Live Music!
While there are concerts taking place at COTA throughout the F1 weekend, I also highly recommend taking advantage of all the other venues throughout Austin. The city is known for its slew of small, budget-friendly venues, especially in the Red River district (which is, conveniently, just off 6th Street). You’re probably not going to be able to go to a bar without there being a live band, but I recommend trying to find a show at Mohawk, Stubb’s, Emo’s, Antone’s, or Cheer Up Charlie’s.
Advertisement
13 / 20
Forget Your Diet
Forget Your Diet
Listen. I know you may want to maintain your Formula 1 Body, but Austin is not the place to skimp on food. There are culinary delights everywhere you turn, and you can satisfy just about every single craving. Check out Austin’s Eater page for inspiration, but a few of my personal favorite places are:
Kemuri Tatsu-ya, a Japanese/Texas fusion restaurant that sounds questionable but absolutely slaps.
Bufalina Due, some of the best Neapolitan-style pizza you can find in Austin.
Veracruz All Natural, where you will indulge in the finest tacos in Austin.
Austin is also known for its food trucks, and you can’t go wrong with a food truck.
Advertisement
14 / 20
Drink Up
Drink Up
Austin is home to a ton of local breweries, wine, and a great cocktail scene. While you can head to an actual brewery to sample their wares, I prefer heading to one of the city’s many beer gardens — Easy Tiger, Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, The Brewtorium, Scholtz Garten, the ABGB — in order to sample some of the city’s best drinks on tap.
For wine, head to Lenoir, House Wine, Aviary Wine & Kitchen, or Swift’s Attic. Great cocktail bars include Drink.Well, The Driskill, Firehouse Lounge, and The Roosevelt Room.
Advertisement
15 / 20
Take a Swim
Take a Swim
Austin has some amazing spring-fed pools in Barton Springs and Deep Eddy. These clear-water swimming holes are 68 degrees all year round and also feature plenty of grassy areas for sunbathing and shade to stay cool. If you’re in town for a few days after the race, this is a great way to unwind.
I also highly recommend kayaking or paddle boarding in Lake Travis.
Advertisement
16 / 20
Tour the Capitol
Tour the Capitol
Austin is Texas’ state capitol, and in the center of town is the gorgeous Capitol building. You can purchase an official tour, but I usually just dip in and explore on my own time. If you’re out and about in the sun of downtown Austin, it can be a nice, cool reprieve.
Advertisement
17 / 20
It’s Bat Season
It’s Bat Season
When the sun goes down in the fall here in Austin, the bats come out to play. Head to Congress Bridge just before sunset to watch the flight of the Mexican bats, which can last for about 45 minutes.
Advertisement
18 / 20
Get the Holiday Shopping Done Early
Get the Holiday Shopping Done Early
No trip to Austin is really complete without a shopping trip. Second Street, Fourth Street, and South Congress Avenue are all great shopping districts if you just want to wander around and peep in windows to see what strikes your fancy, but there are tons of fun vintage shops and bookstores around town if you’re willing to take a drive.
Advertisement
19 / 20
The Eyes of Texas
The Eyes of Texas
If you have the time, I recommend a quick jaunt around my alma mater, the University of Texas. The gorgeous campus isn’t particularly huge since it’s situated in the midst of the city, but it’s worth checking out the wide range of architecture and local shops bordering the area. You also don’t need to be a student to wander through the iconic tower, which holds libraries that will make you feel like you’re in Harry Potter.