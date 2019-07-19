Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Chevrolet

It’s a big deal that the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 is moving to mid-engine with coil-sprung rear suspension, but one of my favorite features are the elegantly concealed door handles.



Yes, the new ’Vette joins the third-generation Mazda RX-7, original Acura NSX, TVR Tuscan and Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona in an elite circle of cars with exceptionally elegant handles. These are handles that don’t disrupt their respective doors’ beautiful sheet metal.

At the reveal event last night I got to test-open the Corvette’s door and can confirm that it’s easy to find once you know where it is, and provides more of an electronic soft-squishiness as opposed to a hard-and-mechanical sensation of haptic feedback.



Photo: Andrew P Collins

The hood and rear hatch releases are similarly hidden, which is pretty darn cool.

The handles are actually so well hidden that they’re hard to photograph under the harsh light of a big stage, but they did feel very satisfying to operate in my brief test.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Unfortunately that was pretty much the extent of my 2020 Corvette testing, as the car’s not quite ready to be driven by journalists and customers yet. But if and when you do get the chance, now you’ll look like you know your shit when you go to get in and know right where to reach to open the door.