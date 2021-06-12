How The Ford Maverick Stacks Up To The Rest Of The Ford Truck Lineup

The newly-introduced 2022 Ford Maverick is set to be the smallest truck in Ford’s pickup lineup, which is good news for a certain niche of consumers—but the compact size inevitably creates some compromise on other features, like towing capacity or cargo space. Today, I’m going to walk you through a spec-by-spec comparison of all the trucks in Ford’s lineup so you can get a sense of what might be right for you.
Each of these trucks serve a different purpose and aren’t necessarily interchangeable, so this comparison isn’t designed to compare different vehicles in a similar class (we already did that with the Maverick). Instead, this is designed to be a helpful way to evaluate what truck may be the best for you, especially if you’re new to the whole Truck Thing.
For reference, all specs are base-model unless otherwise specified.
Starting Price
- Ford Maverick: $21,490
- Ford Ranger: $26,015
- Ford F-150: $30,985
- Ford Super Duty: $35,925
Trims
- Ford Maverick: XL ($21,490), XLT ($23,775), Lariat ($26,985)
- Ford Ranger: XL ($26,015), XLT ($30,315), Lariat ($34,355)
- Ford F-150: XL ($30,985), XLT ($37,095), Lariat ($46,740), Tremor ($51,200), King Ranch ($58,375), Platinum ($61,155), Limited ($72,870)
- Ford Super Duty: XL ($35,925), XLT ($40,790), Lariat ($47,105), King Ranch ($61,290), Platinum ($67,210), Limited ($85,885)
Engine
- Ford Maverick: standard 2.5-liter inline four, optional 2.0-liter Ecoboost 2.0-liter inline-four
- Ford Ranger: 2.3-liter intercooled turbo 4-cylinder engine
- Ford F-150: 3.3 liter V6, optional 5.0-liter V8, twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, 3.0-liter V6, hybrid powertrain with 3.5-liter twin-turn V6 and 35 kw electric motor
- Ford Super Duty: 6.2-liter V8, optional 7.3-liter V8, Power Stoke diesel 6.7-liter V8
Transmission
- Ford Maverick: CVT
- Ford Ranger: 10-speed automatic
- Ford F-150: 10-speed automatic
- Ford Super Duty: 6- or 10-speed automatic
Horsepower
- Ford Maverick: 155
- Ford Ranger: 270
- Ford F-150: 290
- Ford Super Duty: 385
Torque
- Ford Maverick: 191
- Ford Ranger: 310
- Ford F-150: 265
- Ford Super Duty: 430
Towing Capacity
- Ford Maverick: 2,000 lbs
- Ford Ranger: 3,500 lbs
- Ford F-150: 5,000 lbs
- Ford Super Duty: 13,300 lbs
Payload
- Ford Maverick: 1,500 lbs
- Ford Ranger: 2,128 lbs
- Ford F-150: 1,989 lbs
- Ford Super Duty: 4,323 lbs
Wheelbase
- Ford Maverick: 121.1 inches
- Ford Ranger: 126.8 inches
- Ford F-150: 122 inches
- Ford Super Duty: 142 inches
Dimensions
- Ford Maverick: 199.7 inches long, 72.6 inches wide, 68.8 inches tall
- Ford Ranger: 210.8 inches long, 77.8 inches wide, 70.7 inches tall
- Ford F-150: 209.1 inches long, 79.89 inches wide, 75.6 inches tall
- Ford Super Duty: 231.8 inches long, 80 inches wide, 77.9 inches tall
Drivetrain
- Ford Maverick: FWD, optional 4WD
- Ford Ranger: RWD, optional 4WD
- Ford F-150: RWD, 4WD
- Ford Super Duty: RWD, 4WD
Fuel Economy
- Ford Maverick: 37 combined / 40 city / N/A
- Ford Ranger: 18 combined / 19 city / 18 highway
- Ford F-150: 21 combined / 20 city / 24 highway
- Ford Super Duty: N/A
Front Suspension
- Ford Maverick: independent strut-type
- Ford Ranger: short and long arm
- Ford F-150: double wishbone
- Ford Super Duty: independent twin I-beam or mono beam
Rear Suspension
- Ford Maverick: independent twistbeam
- Ford Ranger: leaf
- Ford F-150: leaf
- Ford Super Duty: leaf
The Verdict
- The Ford Maverick is best for people who might need more space or towing capacity than a sedan or SUV but who want something reasonably sized.
- The Ford Ranger is best for people that don’t need a massive truck but still need to go out and do truck stuff, like haul a lot but who don’t need anything too fancy.
- The Ford F-150 is best for anyone that wants a customizable, full-size truck experience but who don’t need to do anything crazy like haul an entire house.
- The Ford Super Duty is best for anyone who does heavy-duty towing or hauling, or who wants the most luxurious and customizable experience Ford offers.
DISCUSSION
Maverick xl 21,490? Where did the sub 20k truck go?