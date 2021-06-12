How The Ford Maverick Stacks Up To The Rest Of The Ford Truck Lineup

Photo : Ford ( Getty Images )

The newly-introduced 2022 Ford Maverick is set to be the smallest truck in Ford’s pickup lineup, which is good news for a certain niche of consumers—but the compact size inevitably creates some compromise on other features, like towing capacity or cargo space. Today, I’m going to walk you through a spec-by-spec comparison of all the trucks in Ford’s lineup so you can get a sense of what might be right for you.

Each of these trucks serve a different purpose and aren’t necessarily interchangeable, so this comparison isn’t designed to compare different vehicles in a similar class (we already did that with the Maverick). Instead, this is designed to be a helpful way to evaluate what truck may be the best for you, especially if you’re new to the whole Truck Thing.

For reference, all specs are base-model unless otherwise specified.

Starting Pr ice

Ford Maverick: $21,490

Ford Ranger: $26,015

Ford F-150: $30,985

Ford Super Duty: $35,925

Trim s

Ford Maverick: XL ($21,490), XLT ($23,775), Lariat ($26,985)

Ford Ranger: XL ($26,015), XLT ($30,315), Lariat ($34,355)

Ford F-150: XL ($30,985), XLT ($37,095), Lariat ($46,740), Tremor ($51,200), King Ranch ($58,375), Platinum ($61,155), Limited ($72,870)

Ford Super Duty: XL ($35,925), XLT ($40,790), Lariat ($47,105), King Ranch ($61,290), Platinum ($67,210), Limited ($85,885)

Eng ine

Ford Maverick: standard 2.5-liter inline four, optional 2.0-liter Ecoboost 2.0-liter inline-four

Ford Ranger: 2.3-liter intercooled turbo 4-cylinder engine

Ford F-150: 3.3 liter V6, optional 5.0-liter V8, twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, 3.0-liter V6, hybrid powertrain with 3.5-liter twin-turn V6 and 35 kw electric motor

Ford Super Duty: 6.2-liter V8, optional 7.3-liter V8, Power Stoke diesel 6.7-liter V8

Trans mission

Ford Maverick: CVT

Ford Ranger: 10-speed automatic

Ford F-150: 10-speed automatic

Ford Super Duty: 6- or 10-speed automatic

Horsepo wer

Ford Maverick: 155

Ford Ranger: 270

Ford F-150: 290

Ford Super Duty: 385

Tor que

Ford Maverick: 191

Ford Ranger: 310

Ford F-150: 265

Ford Super Duty: 430

T owing Capacity

Ford Maverick: 2,000 lbs

Ford Ranger: 3,500 lbs

Ford F-150: 5,000 lbs

Ford Super Duty: 13,300 lbs

Pay load

Ford Maverick: 1,500 lbs

Ford Ranger: 2,128 lbs

Ford F-150: 1,989 lbs

Ford Super Duty: 4,323 lbs

Wheelb ase

Ford Maverick: 121.1 inches

Ford Ranger: 126.8 inches

Ford F-150: 122 inches

Ford Super Duty: 142 inches

D imensions

Ford Maverick: 199.7 inches long, 72.6 inches wide, 68.8 inches tall

Ford Ranger: 210.8 inches long, 77.8 inches wide, 70.7 inches tall

Ford F-150: 209.1 inches long, 79.89 inches wide, 75.6 inches tall

Ford Super Duty: 231.8 inches long, 80 inches wide, 77.9 inches tall

Drivetr ain

Ford Maverick: FWD, optional 4WD

Ford Ranger: RWD, optional 4WD

Ford F-150: RWD, 4WD

Ford Super Duty: RWD, 4WD

Fuel Eco nomy

Ford Maverick: 37 combined / 40 city / N/A

Ford Ranger: 18 combined / 19 city / 18 highway

Ford F-150: 21 combined / 20 city / 24 highway

Ford Super Duty: N/A

Front Susp ension

Ford Maverick: independent strut-type

Ford Ranger: short and long arm

Ford F-150: double wishbone

Ford Super Duty: independent twin I-beam or mono beam

Rear Susp ension

Ford Maverick: independent twistbeam

Ford Ranger: leaf

Ford F-150: leaf

Ford Super Duty: leaf

The Ve rdict