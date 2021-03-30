Image : Voltswagen of America

Volkswagen of America confirmed its name change to Voltswagen today. While our editors think about the VW tattoo that they are going to get, we’re still not totally sold that this isn’t an early April Fools’ Day prank.



Advertisement

But what about other marques? How should other brands electrify their names?

Not all brands can easily slip a pun into their names and not have it be clunky. I suggested “Toyvolta” for Toyota, but our Erin Marquis felt that sounded like John Travolta had purchased Toyota. We both still approve of that, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Likewise, I cannot see a way for Ford to change its name to anything electrifying. Maybe Ford can add a lightning bolt into the cursive of the logo script. There are few brands that I can think of that can splice some electric terminology into their names smoothly.

Fiat would be a little easier, but the pun would be as bad as Voltswagen. Call Fiat “Fiwatt.” That hurt to type that as much as it will probably hurt you to read it.

Here’s a short lightning round of other names that I came up with:

Alfa Romeo to “Alfa Rohmeo.”

Mitsubishi to “Mitcellbishi,”

Pontiac to “Pontiamp.”

Oldsmobile to “Ohmsmobile.”

Ok, I’m going to stop while I’m ahead. What ideas do you have? How should other brands electrify their names? Do the brands even need to?