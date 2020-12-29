Drive Free or Die
QOTD

How Often Do You Clean Your Car?

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Illustration for article titled How Often Do You Clean Your Car?
Photo: Erik Shilling

I’m talking about the car’s exterior.

When I was a kid, moms had rules about the interior. One of the big ones was, “Do not eat in my car you little shit.” Which is fair — kids are messy.

But I do not abide by that rule as an adult; eating in the car rules. As a result, I’m sure the interior of my car has crumbs on the floor. It doesn’t really smell so bad, I promise.

Anyway, I am here to talk about the exterior. In the Midwest and Northeast it’s important to keep the outside clean because road salt (and its succesor, rust), though in California where I am currently stationed, that isn’t much of an issue. Instead, what I have here in L.A. is black dust, which settles on the car if it is street parked for as little as a day.

I am told that an important social distinction in these parts is whether your car is clean on the outside — indicating that you are wealthy enough to have a garage, perhaps — or whether your car is goddamn filthy. Which my car was until this week, when I took it to a car wash and used the wand to wash it down. (It’s not advisable to go to the brushy car wash, but you knew that.)

A distinction between the East Coast and West Coast I’ve noticed — I live in New York City but am temporarily on the left coast — is that in NYC no one gives a shit what your car looks like, as long as it passes inspection. In the Midwest, where I grew up, people care even less; drive any dumb rustbucket that runs. In Southern California, I saw a guy buffing his 2003 Civic last weekend. Now, I appreciate a buffed old Civic as much as anyone, but also life is short.

So: How often do you clean (the exterior) of your car? Are you one of those people who babies it every weekend? Do you do a once-a-month sort of situation? Do you (gasp) never clean it? What’s the situation down south?

Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

DISCUSSION

scotz
Dream Theater of the Absurd

Except during the rainy season, I wash my car about once a month. And this is usually enough since I park it in the garage at home.

I really should wax it more often, though.  It’s been waxed twice in the four and a half years I’ve owned it.