It’s Halloween, and like many of our American readers, I refuse to be an adult for the whole month of October. Skeletal decor, excessive amounts of sugar, creepy music and, most importantly of all for the childless millennial, horror movies, are all on the menu.

My goal every year for the last five years or so is to watch 31 horror movies in 31 days. Some years I don’t quite make it, but after playing catch up on the weekends, my husband and I should squeak in on Oct. 31 with a few hours to spare. Of course, while watching all of these fantastic/chilling/campy movies, I notice the cars. The rest of the staff does too. We put our heads together to come up with a list of some of our favorite horror movie moments, when the frights took a backseat to some stellar car casting.