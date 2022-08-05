A Mercedes sped through a red light at high speed through a busy intersection in the Los Angeles County neighborhood of Windsor Hills on Thursday, killing six and injuring eight more.

The speeding Mercedes slammed into two cars at the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue. The force of the crash sent vehicles into a gas station on the corner.

The six fatalities included an infant and a pregnant woman. One of the bodies was found in the completely burned wreckage of their vehicle. All six were declared dead at the scene, KTLA reports. Police told the news station that six to seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

Warning: The following footage and crash descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.

Fiery, fatal Windsor Hills crash

Reporters from KTLA spoke to some of the witnesses of this fiery crash:

Witness Veronica Esquival was pumping gas feet away from the collision and said she covered her head for protection as debris was flying wildly. “All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone.” Alphonso Word said he was only a few cars away from the intersection when the crash occurred “like a bomb.” “Like I say, it’s the kids. That’s what touched me more than anything, the children, the ones that didn’t get a chance. The mother that probably was happy that she’s having a baby,” Word said.﻿



California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash. It identified the driver of the speeding Mercedes as a woman in her 40s who suffered major injuries.

“Just unknown reasons for the high speed at this time … Everyone needs to drive with more due regard because a lot of collisions happen, and this just happens to be at the top of the list of how bad they can get,” CHP spokesperson Franco Pepsi said in a statement to media.