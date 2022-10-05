Not too long ago, we wrote about Honda Powersports’ new prototype 750cc-class parallel twin Hornet engine and were pretty stoked about the possibilities that a 92 hp 270-degree crank parallel twin could generate. We know now that the Hornet engine was destined first for the CB750 Hornet naked bike, and you know, what? We’re still stoked.

The CB750 (which is a pretty historically significant name for Honda, in case you were unaware) was debuted by Honda at the Intermot show this week in Cologne, Germany and appears to be Big Red’s attempt to take a bite out of Yamaha’s market share with its MT-07 and MT-09 models (and their XSR cousins), both of which have proved extremely popular.

Honda plans to accomplish that through the use of its new Hornet engine, obviou sly , but also with niceties like a full-color 5-inch TFT display and a huge 216-mile cruising range thanks to its claimed 52 mpg and four -gallon fuel tank. It also has standard ABS brakes, traction control and user-selectable ride modes, all of which are nice to see in a bike at this end of the spectrum, though it’s worth mentioning that none of the Hornet’s systems are lean-sensitive.

Advertisement

The CB’s curb weight is a claimed 419 lbs which is pretty decent but a bit heavier than Yamaha’s less powerful MT-07 (which comes in at 406 lbs wet). Still, that power-to-weight ratio should make for a pretty fun little motorcycle.



G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off JX Fitness Dumbbell Rack Gains but tidy

Has a three-tier design to help store more weights more conveniently, can safely support up to 1000lbs of weight, which should be enough for most people, has a triangle base for stability, and also features anti-scratch feet which is great if you’ve built your own studio or workout in your garage. Buy for $97 from Amazon Advertisement

Other important features include a non-adjustable suspension, aside from rear pre-load, a 31.3-inch seat height which should make it medium-to-large rider-friendly and a whole host of planned accessories like luggage and various aluminum bits.

Honda will sell the Hornet as a 2023 model, but, weirdly, it has kept relatively quiet on whether or not the bike will come to the US, which, given Yamaha’s success with its MT range, seems like kind of a no-brainer, particularly given the fact that the CB650R naked bike is getting a little long in the tooth (despite having the prettiest exhaust headers in the biz).

Advertisement

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the folks at Honda let us have something nice in the form of the CB750 because it looks like it’ll be rad.