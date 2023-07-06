Honda Recalls 124,000 Vehicles Over Risk Of Brake Failure

For a while, it felt like Ford was in the news pretty much all the time with yet another recall. But recently, it’s been Honda with the major recall news. Last month, the Japanese automaker announced a recall of more than a million vehicles because their rearview cameras may not work thanks to a faulty coaxial cable. And now, a few weeks later, Honda has announced another recall, this time over potentially faulty brakes.

While the rearview camera recall affected significantly more vehicles, the latest brake recall is potentially far more dangerous. Kell ey Blue Book reports that Honda has issued a recall for about 124,000 vehicles because their brakes could fail without warning. That’s not just dangerous. It’s potentially deadly.

The affected vehicles include the 2020 Acura MDX, 2020-2021 Honda Civic, 2020-2023 Honda Ridgeline, 2021-2022 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2023 Honda Passport. According to Honda, there’s a chance the brake master cylinder and brake booster assembly were not connected correctly, which means they could come apart during driving, and “the driver may experience diminished, or loss of, brake function.” Honda also said it “does not believe a warning can occur.”

The good news is, Honda reportedly claims it is not aware of any accidents, injuries, or deaths related to the issue and has only dealt with two warranty claims so far. If your car is part of the recall, you can take it to your local dealer and have them inspect and repair the issue for free. If you’re not sure if your car is affected, you can visit the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s recall page and enter your vehicle identification number to check. It will also show if there are any other outstanding recalls on your vehicle that your dealer can also fix.