Honda Performance Development has listed one of its Acura ARX-05 race cars on Bring a Trailer. A new generation of sports prototypes for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship means there’s a fleet of racing cars now deemed obsolete by the new regulations. Obsolete race cars often ended up being scrapped, kept by automakers as promotional and museum pieces, or sold off to private owners.

The specific Oreca-built Acura ARX-05 listed on Bring a Trailer was assembled by Wayne Taylor Racing in December 2021 and then raced by the team in 2022. Chassis #7 competed as the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing entry with Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor as the car’s full-time drivers. In its debut, the Acura won the qualifying race for the Rolex 24 at Daytona before finishing second in the 24-hour classic. The prototype finished the season second in the IMSA standings after wins at Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen and Road America.

Across IMSA’s entire Daytona Prototype International era, the Acura ARX-05 was an incredible machine. Debuting in 2018, the Acura ARX-05 had an impressive record over its five seasons in competition. Acura won the IMSA championship with Team Penske in 2019 and 2020, and with Meyer-Shank Racing in 2022.

HPD listed that Chassis #7 has 11,000 miles on it, and is still fitted with its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, with a paddle-shifted six-speed sequential Xtrac gearbox. It’s estimated that the powertrain puts out 600 horsepower. The car is still in the livery used in its final race, the 2022 Petit Le Mans. The listing mentions “chips and other imperfections,” but that’s honestly part of the appeal of buying a race-used car. However, the fire suppression bottle expired at the start of December.

This ultimate piece of IMSA DPi memorabilia will, of course, cost you. At time of writing, the current highest bid is $175,000. B idding ends December 23 .