Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive

Are you, by whatever misery inflicted upon you, in need of A Car? Just, four wheels, some space, and a vague sense that if you treat the machine right it will return the favor? Well, Honda Fits exist and are not painfully expensive. It’s not that complicated!

Again, I would like to remind you that the Honda Fit, a car that is:

fun to drive

roomy

compact

good on gas

comes with a manual

comes complete with Honda engines eager to rev

Is not only all of those good things, but also relatively easy to find and surprisingly affordable! I figured I would spend roughly ten seconds and check my local Craigslist to see how much it might cost for me to upgrade from my creaking, gas-stinking, wonderful 1974 Volkswagen Beetle to a “real” car like a Honda Fit with a manual. As I found out, there were more than a few that even I, a shithead, could see myself owning:

With 110,000 miles, this 2010 Fit could be mine for $5,200 if I didn’t bargain down a single dollar.

I could save $500 and get this 2020 Fit Sport with 178,000 miles, charming in black from some side-of-the-road dealership in New Jersey. Not a sketchy proposition at all, I am sure.



I could also not even leave Brooklyn and walk away with a first-gen 2007 Fit Sport with 134,000 miles. The owner isn’t even bothering to ask more than $3,999.



Hell, here is a charming blue ‘07 Fit with 182,000 and the owner doesn’t want more than $2,500 for it, which is what I spent buying my Volkswagen before I started fixing it up. (That process began immediately and expensively.)



If I were ever in a position where I needed a “real” car, that is, a modern one that didn’t inspire people to tell me their life story whenever they saw me in traffic, I don’t think I’d get anything other than a Fit.

