Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Buying

Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive

orlove
Raphael Orlove
Filed to:used cars
used carscar buying
18
Save
Illustration for article titled Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive
Photo: Eastern Auto Exchange via Craigslist

Are you, by whatever misery inflicted upon you, in need of A Car? Just, four wheels, some space, and a vague sense that if you treat the machine right it will return the favor? Well, Honda Fits exist and are not painfully expensive. It’s not that complicated!

Advertisement

Again, I would like to remind you that the Honda Fit, a car that is:

  • fun to drive
  • roomy
  • compact
  • good on gas
  • comes with a manual
  • comes complete with Honda engines eager to rev

Is not only all of those good things, but also relatively easy to find and surprisingly affordable! I figured I would spend roughly ten seconds and check my local Craigslist to see how much it might cost for me to upgrade from my creaking, gas-stinking, wonderful 1974 Volkswagen Beetle to a “real” car like a Honda Fit with a manual. As I found out, there were more than a few that even I, a shithead, could see myself owning:

With 110,000 miles, this 2010 Fit could be mine for $5,200 if I didn’t bargain down a single dollar.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive
Screenshot: Craigslist

I could save $500 and get this 2020 Fit Sport with 178,000 miles, charming in black from some side-of-the-road dealership in New Jersey. Not a sketchy proposition at all, I am sure.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller
Illustration for article titled Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive
Screenshot: Craigslist

I could also not even leave Brooklyn and walk away with a first-gen 2007 Fit Sport with 134,000 miles. The owner isn’t even bothering to ask more than $3,999.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive
Screenshot: Craigslist

Hell, here is a charming blue ‘07 Fit with 182,000 and the owner doesn’t want more than $2,500 for it, which is what I spent buying my Volkswagen before I started fixing it up. (That process began immediately and expensively.)

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Honda Fits Are Not That Expensive
Screenshot: Craigslist

If I were ever in a position where I needed a “real” car, that is, a modern one that didn’t inspire people to tell me their life story whenever they saw me in traffic, I don’t think I’d get anything other than a Fit.

Raphael Orlove

Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Five Maneuvers That Were Prohibited In The F-14 Tomcat

The Electric Vehicle Startup Bubble Keeps Getting Bigger

This Nuclear Sub Was Part Of History's Most Unlikely Beer Run

America’s Great Racial Reckoning Comes To The Auto Industry As Some Ford Employees Call For End Of Cop Car Manufacturing