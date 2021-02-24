Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Crashes

Holy Crap Watch This Plane Crash Into A Car On The Highway

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
12
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

It’s not often I want to listen in on anyone’s calls to the insurance company, but I suspect this one would have to be pretty good. “A what hit you? On the 580? On the road?”

I bet it went something like that, because when an airplane hits your car while you’re driving it’s never easy to explain. But that’s what happened to this hapless Lexus IS driver yesterday, on Highway 580 by Livermore, California.

I’m not sure it makes sense to use the word “luckily” here, but the crash was let’s say surprisingly caught by a passing motorist, which is why we can watch this bizarre event happen:

The dude filming seems both shocked and maybe a little thrilled to have captured it all on video, and we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say that immediately after filming he expressed concern for everyone involved and took appropriate steps or whatever.

Advertisement

Thankfully and incredibly, nobody was injured.

It appears that the pilot, Josh Redsun, who was flying with his father, lost power during takeoff from Livermore Municipal Airport. The I-580 overpass was close by, and Redsun managed to get the single-engine Mooney M20E aircraft to 500 feet before gliding it down to a landing on the overpass.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hulkman 20,000mAh Jump Starter
Save 45%
Hulkman 20,000mAh Jump Starter

While landing, the plane impacted the white Lexus, which pushed it along the road for a bit as it came to a stop, which is what we see in the video.

A local news reporter was nearby and tweeted video of the aftermath:

Advertisement

One interesting visual note: in the video, the plane’s wing is casting a shadow on the Lexus, and it looks like a grayscale stripe kit:

Illustration for article titled Holy Crap Watch This Plane Crash Into A Car On The Highway
Screenshot: YouTube
Advertisement

..and it works! They should offer rakish plane-wing-shadow-inspired stripe kits like that for the IS.

(via BoingBoing!)

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

willl84
CruzeHatch

Did the plane crash into the car or did the car crash into the plane?