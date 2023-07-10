Holy Crap, Used Aston Martin Cygnets Are Expensive

When Aston Martin announced plans to turn the Scion iQ into a luxury car, people were understandably confused. Surely, no one was going to buy it, right? Y ou could sort of understand why Aston Martin wanted to try it since the automaker needed to find a way to meet emissions requirements, but really? A rebadged city car? And we were right. Sales were so bad that the Cygnet was canceled after only two years. Although Aston did build a V8-powered one that was pretty cool.

Earlier today, I decided on a whim to look up what used Aston Martin Cygnets were selling for. If no one wanted them when they were new, surely, no one wants them now, right? Wouldn’t it be funny to import a Cygnet and drive it around? It would confuse and fascinate people when I told them it was an Aston Martin. I mean, I have to assume most used cars are too rich for my blood these days, but I wanted to see how far off I was.

As it turns out, the whole “they only ever built a few hundred of them” thing is fully in play here, and Cygnets are far too expensive to buy as a joke. They’re also far too expensive to buy as a regular car, too. Some of them are in the low $40,000 range, but there are more than a few listed for more than $60,000. Heck, there’s even one in Spain listed for $75,869.

That’s Real Aston Martin money! Is a DB9 going to be the cheapest car to own? Not at all. But at least your $50,000 gets you a V12. Imagine explaining to your neighbor that you paid more for a rebadged Toyota than they did for their Rapide. “No, you don’t get it. This car is rare and special!” Sure it is, buddy. Enjoy your not-quite-100-hp Aston Martin. I mean, I totally get that when there are only a few hundred examples in existence, rich people will pay a premium to get one, but that doesn’t mean I’m not still confused about why they’re paying that much for the Cygnet of all things.