Hey Dipshits: Now, More Than Ever, Is Not The Time To Street Race

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: A man crosses the unusually quiet Hollywood Boulevard near the shuttered Pantages Theatre as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images

I cannot believe I have to write this, but apparently some people are such selfish moronic idiots that they need reminding. There is never a good time or place for illegal street racing especially—especially!—now. Don’t do it. Do not. Restrain yourselves, for the love of all that is holy.

Now that many people are responsibly practicing social distancing and respecting stay at home orders, roads are expectedly much emptier than normal. Overall, traffic is down by up to 30 percent. This, however, does NOT mean you can suddenly go out and race in the streets with the rest of your dipshit friends. This is not a new opportunity that needs taking advantage of.

But people are doing it, they’re racing and speeding dangerously. Fools in Toronto were clocked going over 100 mph. Someone died and a teen was injured in Maryland. A 9-year-old child in Texas was involved in a crash where a Cadillac slammed into a utility pole, which left the driver in critical condition. This all could have been avoided if people had just stayed home!

Besides the usual reasons of why you shouldn’t street race in the first place, people who do it are also being incredibly selfish during a time where we really can’t afford people to be selfish. Emergency responders and healthcare workers are already working beyond maximum capacity, according to AM New York:

Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507, said gloves, masks and protective gear are running in short supply and he says officials are “rolling back safety policies” and even being asked to use “bandanas” to protect ourselves if masks are not available.

“We have over 100 guys out sick, and God knows how many others [who] don’t even know if they have the coronavirus,” Barzilay said. “I’ve talked to some of our members and some have fever, a cough, shortness of breath – just feeling like crap. But now, there is frankly not enough protective gear and not enough manpower.” Barzilay said they currently have 4,000 EMS responders, but they currently are unable to meet demand event to fill ambulances that, he claimed, are left idle with no personnel.﻿



Oh, and also there’s this:

If they also have to tend to you because you fucked up at street racing, you are putting them at risk of unnecessary exposure, but more than that, dealing with what should never have been a medical emergency in the first place, when there are so many real emergencies happening.

Also, you could be taking up a hospital bed and resources away from someone who legitimately needs it. There’s a shortage of ventilators and personal protective equipment, haven’t you heard? Hospitals don’t have the time, resources, or capability to take care of your stupid, street-racing, broken ass right now. And roads need to be kept clear for emergency vehicles and law enforcement to use for actual emergencies. They are not suddenly your personal playground.

Look, I understand. People are feeling cooped up, and seeing photos of all the empty roads is tempting. Your local track is likely closed indefinitely, you can’t go see your friends, so there’s really nowhere to let off some steam.

But staying inside and being safe is what we’re doing right now. It’s both for us and everyone else. Don’t be added strain on an already strained system. Don’t street race.