If you have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket the next time you’re at the Hertz rental counter, and simply upgrading from “Ford Focus or similar” to “Chevrolet Malibu or similar” won’t give you the thrills you were after, consider this instead: a 750 horsepower Chevrolet Camaro stylized with inspiration from NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports team.

You don’t even really have to go out of your way to get them, either, Detroit News reports. The ZL1 and the SS will be available at select airports this fall.



If it’s the ZL1 you’re interested in, you’ll have to fly to Charlotte, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, or Phoenix. If you want the SS, then head to any of those locations, or Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego, San Francisco, or Tampa.

The SS starts at a mere $99 a day while the beastly ZL1 will cost you $299 a day.

Here’s more from Detroit News on what you can expect from these bad boys—aside from the fabulous black with yellow-striped livery, of course:

The ZL1, which harbors the same supercharged engine as the 650-horse Corvette Z06, is cranked to 750 ponies thanks to a Hendrick-exclusive Callaway supercharger. [...] Renters of the Camaros might want to bring their helmet. They are the most ferocious Camaros on the market. The Hertz-Hendrick ZL1 is part of an elite club of muscle cars that puts out more than 700-horsepower, including the 717-horse Challenger Hellcat and forthcoming 760-horse Mustang GT500. In addition to the custom paint job and engine upgrades, the Hertz-Hendrick cars will be distinguished by touches like special wheels and embroidered headrests with driver Byron’s signature and No. 24 team logo.

I gotta say, these bad boys have me real tempted to fly to one of those exclusive destinations just to be able to go for a cruise. I cannot guarantee the tires will be intact when I return.