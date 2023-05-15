Greenworks Push Lawn Mower
25% Off
Greenworks Push Lawn Mower

Cut it up
This mower comes with the batteries and charger required to allow it to be used without cables, has a sizeable 20" blade diameter, is surprisingly lightweight, and is really easy to use on even tougher lawns.

Advertisement

In the footage, we see the Hertz employee demand that Marchand present his U.S. passport. The request assumes Marchand was a foreign national rather than a U.S. citizen, and not only was the Hertz employee operating under an incorrect assumption, but she was also in violation of Hertz’s own terms, which state that a Puerto Rican driver’s license, is a valid form of I.D.

Marchand repeatedly told the worker this, but the Hertz employee asked if he would like her to call the police. Marchand said yes, please, and Kenner police arrived on the scene; the officer who spoke with Marchand turned off his body-worn camera at some point during or after the exchange, but Marchand insists the officer threatened to call Border Patrol and have him removed.

Advertisement

The Kenner police claim a departmental review of the footage did not confirm the officer’s remark. The department suggested that Marchand file a complaint, and that it would allegedly investigate further.

Hertz issued the following statement:

Hertz accepts Puerto Rican driver’s licenses from our customers renting in the U.S. without requiring a valid passport. We sincerely regret that our policy was not followed and have apologized to Mr. Marchand and refunded his rental. We are reinforcing our policies with employees to ensure that they are understood and followed consistently across our locations.

Advertisement

Hertz has refunded Marchand’s reservation but it’s unclear if the traveler was able to rent a car from Hertz, after all. It would seem like rival Enterprise or Budget, etc., just gained a life-long customer. According to Hertz, the employee who turned Marchand away has been “has been reminded of [the] standing policy related to Puerto Rican driver’s licenses,” and the company will remind its workers that people from Puerto Rico, are, indeed, American citizens.

The only difference, I guess, is that their driver’s licenses are bilingual — as they are. The Guardian notes that the U.S. is home to the world’s second largest population of Spanish speakers at 53 million, in second place only to Mexico, which boasts 127 million people who speak Spanish.

Advertisement
Budget, Payless, Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, National, Enterprise and Alamo rental car signage at the Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
Photo: Luke Sharrett (Getty Images)