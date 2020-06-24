Heroes Respray Honda Civic Using A Giant Dumpster Full Of Paint

Screenshot : MARKO ( YouTube

A bunch of geniuses have tried to copy hydro-dipping, a common manufacturing technique for painting helmets and padding and other surfaces, to paint a full-sized Honda Civic using a crane to dip the car in a dumpster.

There’s just one catch: the YouTuber, MARKO, painted the entire car. I mean the whole thing. They didn’t strip out the shell before painting their Honda Civic. Instead, they left all the running gear intact (save for the wheels) and then threw it in for its first swim like a very impatient toddler parent.

I’ve actually seen some of Marko’s videos before, like that time he built his dog a doghouse. He also paints shoes or iPads or stuff like that for his nearly-5 million subscribers.

Painting a car is a fair natural progression of painting a shoe, except I guess Marko got bored of brushes and pens, because he decided to copy the more complicated process of hydro dripping.

The process is common for coating helmets and other hard, complex surfaces with unique and elaborate designs. The “paint,” or coating material, floats on the surface of the liquid the object you want to coat is dipped in. As the surface contacts the coating material, it bonds, creating a very tight, very clean design coating.

To do that with the car, Marko painted the car a base coat of white, ordered a giant empty dumpster to act as a pool big enough for the car, and then when the giant rental crane arrived in his driveway the next day, they threw some straps under the Civic and lifted it over the pool.

As the car was lowered little by little, Marko and his friends sprayed the surface of the water—not the car— with paint. The resulting slick on the surface coats the car in a flowing, fluid pattern because of the water surface.

The result looks like a 1990s Taco Bell ad campaign, and the core is severely broken now. But I guess this is art. I’m sad the car may be dead, though I’m not sure it’s totally ruined, but I love any safe experiment with commitment.

