Here's When You Think American Muscle Peaked

As an ‘80's kid, I remember the Muscle Car era had a pretty specific definition - cars built from 1964 (when Pontiac ignored GM’s displacement limit and made the GTO) to 1972 (In ‘73, the fuel crisis and bumper regulations neutered the cars), and often narrowly defined as mid-sized cars with larger engines shoehorned in. The Mustang and Camaro were considered Pony Cars, not muscle cars. Transmission didn’t matter as plenty of them were automatic.

People already pushed to stretch the definition as detuning for unleaded gas started in 1971, so those cars weren’t as fast. Plus there were some cars with big V8s before 1964. By the strictest definition, the muscle car age peaked in 1970 with the Chevelle LS1. That car checked all the boxes in terms of a giant engine getting the most horsepower.

Now we tend to stretch the definition because, frankly, compared to today’s cars, the muscle cars aren’t very muscular. As a guy who drives around in a 1968 Cutlass with a 425 V8, I am painfully aware that there are Toyota Camrys with more horsepower.

So are the Hellcats more muscular than the muscle cars? Yes. That means we haven’t really reached peak muscle. With electric vehicles showing up as bigger torque monsters than the muscle cars ever were, one could definitely argue there will be an electric muscle car era soon.