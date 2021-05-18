Here's When You Buy Gas

Actual pic of my gas tank from this morning Image : Lawrence Hodge

My car has a big gas tank. At 18.5 gallons, a full tank will get me anywhere from 515 to 525 miles of range. I used to let it almost completely empty, down to like 25 miles. But I’ve gotten in the habit of going to fill back up when it get to either a half or little less than half.



Last week, what turned out to be overblown fears about gas shortages had people panic buying gas, fighting at the pump and taking a relaxed attitude toward fuel storage guidelines.



We asked readers when they filled up their tanks. These were their answers.