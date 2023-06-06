I’m not buying an EV because they’re modern cars. I won’t buy ANY car made after 1985. I don’t want computers in my car. I don’t want gadgetry. I hate the styling, the ride, the visibility, the cramped interiors of modern cars. I refuse to buy an automatic transmission.

What I want in a car just flat out isn’t legal to sell anymore as brand new. I want a carburetted engine, a manual transmission, air con, FM radio, defrost, AND NOTHING ELSE! No power this, no heated that, no automatic yadda yadda. JUST what I listed. I don’t want half a best buy in my car, I don’t care about crash test ratings, fast just means it’s going to cost a fortune to keep on the road and so isn’t a good thing...just...bleh.

I love my 85 F150 and my next car purchase will be something from the 1940s or 1950s with a 3-on-the-tree in it. And likely the valves will be BESIDE the pistons instead of above them.

There’s no superlatives you can ever attach to a battery car to get me to buy one. And, no, I won’t buy one if you slide the guts of it into a 57 Belvedere either. As much as I’d love to drive a 57 Belvedere to work every day, half the point of doing so is having the flathead six and 3-on-the-tree doing the work!