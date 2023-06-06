It looks as if a lot of you are holding out on buying an EV. Given both the current state of the country’s infrastructure and how the new vehicle market is with both price and vehicle availability, its not surprising. While everyone had their own reasons of course, those reasons were mostly the same across the board: charging access, something comparable to what you own now, range, and the biggest reason, price.
Last week we asked readers what’s holding them back from EV ownership. These were their reasons.