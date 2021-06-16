Here's What You Think The Worst Eras Of Car Design Were

2004 Ford Thunderbird Image : Ford

Automotive design eras aren’t always defined by the most beautiful or advanced vehicles of that decade. Car companies have to keep changing and updating cars to fit tastes and sometimes they just don’t hit the mark. Recently, the search for good taste has brought us things like the Bangle butt on the E65 BMW 7 Series and Cadillac’s Art & Science. Sometimes it works. Other times, not so much.

Personally, I think the worst era in design is the retro-modern stuff some of the Big 3 gave us in the early ’00s. Things like the Chrysler PT Cruiser, the fifth-generation Ford Mustang (which only looked good in GT trim), Chevy HHR and SSR, and the Ford Thunderbird. Modern takes on classic designs don’t always work.

We asked readers what they thought was the worst era in automotive design. These were their answers.