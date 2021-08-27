Now, I’m probably biased towards this take. But I will die on this hill. The Chrysler 200 from 2015-2017(RIPIP) was a very good car that was eclipsed by a booming crossover craze.

There were powertrain configurations for everyone. FWD/AWD options. Fuel sipping 4 cylinder or potent Pentastar V6. Arguably attractive exterior and interior. It looked so good, they mirrored the design in to the successful Pacifica (when I worked at FCA, we jokingly called the Pacifica the “Fat 200"). Visibility was above average for a midsized sedan. It received some of the highest crash test rating from NHSTA. Offered a ton of safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. All of this with a starting price of $21k back in 2015.

I own one. 2015 Limited model with the 4cyl and FWD. Only options I ticked were the all weather floor mats. This car was nothing but a pleasure to drive for the last 6 years. The only major repair needed was a thermostat housing replacement at 44k miles. I’m currently at 123,000 and just started to notice it burning some oil. Not much, I have to add a half a quart in between every oil change. Averaging 28MPG driving around town. Road trips can see up to 36MPG.

The 200 got a lot of heat for being an FCA product. FCA killed it for slow sales. But it did the job of being a midsized passenger vehicle. It is the most underrated vehicle ever.