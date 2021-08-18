On the Z - I find it *really* hard to trust Nissan at their “everything else we make is awful but THIS will be different!” attitude. They’ve just... lost their way. They really needed to launch something that was competing more with the 86, like the Datsun concept car from a few years back. Light, simple, fun. Not a rebadged Infiniti. Sure, it looks great, but I’m guessing it’ll be a good “8/10ths MAX” car like the 350 and 370 were. Also, “The near elimination of turbo-lag in recent years really weakens the argument against turbocharged power plants.” - that’s part of the problem.

Turbocharged engines are no longer fun and enjoyable, they just lump on a bunch of midrange and go, with little entertainment or passion, and you don’t have to work to find the power. That’s boring! That being said, the new sheet metal IS nice to look at, and I hope that I’m wrong, but Nissan has been farting out rolling abortions for years and it’s difficult to trust again. At least it doesn’t have a CVT, I suppose.