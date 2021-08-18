I applaud Toyota and Nissan. Even though the future looks like it may be electric and people can’t get enough of SUVs and crossovers, both companies are bringing two of the purest expressions of a sports car to market. So please people, open your wallets if you can and go buy these things so the idea of small, fun, manual sports cars can stay around.
We asked readers what they thought of the new 2023 Nissan Z and 2022 Toyota GR 86. These were their answers.
They’re Both Home Runs
Toyota has to be worried about the Supra now that the Z is public. I don’t think the Supra was as big of a sales hit that Toyota was hoping for. I hardly see any on the roads.
I think the new 86 is a bit boring to look at, and I still prefer the original’s styling. That being said, the front of the new Z is offensively bad, so the 86 takes the win.
But the fact that two sports cars are still getting refreshes these days is something worth celebrating, regardless of how poorly they are styled.
Suggested by: Andrew Fails
Will Wait For Depreciation To Take Hold
Glad they both exist, look forward to grabbing one in a few years when our old friend depreciation takes its toll. Do worry the Z is going to be too heavy to be as fun as it should be, kind of encroaching on pony car territory in that way. Though the 86/BRZ looks nearly perfect.
Suggested by: @nick_CT_9 (Twitter)
The 86 Is A Nice Evolution
I think they’re both fantastic. From what we’ve now heard on the updated GR86, it is a perfect evolution of the previous car, one of which I owned in BRZ form. What were its primary shortcomings? Torque dip, could use more power and could use better tires (was only available on Primacy at the time).
What did they do? 2.4L motor with a nice bump in power and tuning to remove that stupid torque dip and now you can option the good Michelins! The result is a nice evolution of everything that made the original a really good drivers car into one that appears to be excellent.
Suggested by: Arrivederci
No Hope For the Z
On the Z - I find it *really* hard to trust Nissan at their “everything else we make is awful but THIS will be different!” attitude. They’ve just... lost their way. They really needed to launch something that was competing more with the 86, like the Datsun concept car from a few years back. Light, simple, fun. Not a rebadged Infiniti. Sure, it looks great, but I’m guessing it’ll be a good “8/10ths MAX” car like the 350 and 370 were. Also, “The near elimination of turbo-lag in recent years really weakens the argument against turbocharged power plants.” - that’s part of the problem.
Turbocharged engines are no longer fun and enjoyable, they just lump on a bunch of midrange and go, with little entertainment or passion, and you don’t have to work to find the power. That’s boring! That being said, the new sheet metal IS nice to look at, and I hope that I’m wrong, but Nissan has been farting out rolling abortions for years and it’s difficult to trust again. At least it doesn’t have a CVT, I suppose.
Suggested by: PracticalBatman
Still Would Rather Have A Supra
A great handling well packaged good looking car for $30k or a decently optioned uglier Z for $50k but with a manual. I’d still rather have the Supra and hope this will push Toyota to add a third pedal.
The 86 surprises me, the Z underwhelms. But I am still very glad they are here.
*inb4 $40k comments, the bigger brakes and LSD and any half decent options and it’s likely a $50k car all day, before markups.
Suggested by: Viperfan1
Will Be Interesting To See Where They Fit in
I think both look great and fill interesting spots within the sports car hierarchy.
It’s good for the Miata to have competition in the entry level bracket while both vehicles are different enough that their Venn diagram of customers isn’t just 1 circle.
The Z appears to have gotten the modernization that it needs to actually compete against things in its target market and the new design is great.
Suggested by: SmallTownPizzaConsultant
This May Ultimately Be The Result Many Of Us Face
What do I think of the new GR 86 and Nissan Z?
I love both but as a Millennial with a family, 2 small kids, student loans, and a mortgage, I’d have trouble justifying the outlay on a GR86, let alone a new Z. I’ll ogle them from far, hope to make the case to get the GR, and utterly fail to do so...
Suggested by: Umoja
Disappointed The Z Isn’t An EV
Can get a Tesla for this price that destroys them in every category but looks. I learned to drive in a 240z, owned a 350, and currently drive a 370 touring sport. I’m disappointed this Z isn’t EV. It means I’m done with the line until they catch up. Love the look of it, though.
Suggested by: Tobias Merriman (Facebook)
The Z’s Platform Is A Dinosaur
The ONE thing that worries me is that this is still the same platform as the outgoing dinosaur. The platform started life as a 2001 skyline yes, but it’s still OLD.
There are things like bracing layout that makes the interior of the current 370 cramped and any storage compartments are small or impossible to use practically. Was hoping for something with a bit lower beltline and a more open greenhouse to look a bit more like the older Z. Sadly that doesn’t look like it’s happening.
