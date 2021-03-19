Here's What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces

Here's What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Image: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)

Backing into a parking space can be an exercise in either doing too much or being crafty so you can get in and out quickly. Personally, I like backing in. But I would advise doing so only if you are a good enough driver to do it quickly. We asked readers what their thoughts were on backing into parking spaces.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

It Depends

It Depends

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Broken-Aero

Don’t Do It

Don’t Do It

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Lahjik

Don’t Do It If You’re Tired

Don’t Do It If You’re Tired

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Elhigh

When They Drive Past The Space And You Thought They Missed It. Until...

When They Drive Past The Space And You Thought They Missed It. Until...

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: muttons

Lifted Trucks Will Do It More

Lifted Trucks Will Do It More

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: newnamesameme

Do It If You Don’t Suck At It

Do It If You Don’t Suck At It

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: elgordo47

It’s Better

It’s Better

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: BMW325_num99

Works At Three Different Levels

Works At Three Different Levels

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: asmallcat

Park Normally. Tech Has Made It Easier

Park Normally. Tech Has Made It Easier

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: mentec

It’s Mandatory Some places

It’s Mandatory Some places

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s What You Think About Backing Into Parking Spaces
Screenshot: Jalopnik
