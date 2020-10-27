Here's What The Reinvented Hummer Could Have Looked Like

Seven-Slot Grille, But How?

2022 GMC Hummer Illustration : GMC Hummer

The Hummer we got looks just like a Hummer, and its compromised, shortened truck bed is exactly what most of us expected from the brand that was never really about functionality to begin with — just appearances and confidence. But it was almost different! One early design proposal from GMC shows a cool light-up seven-slot grille with a 3D effect. The body appears to show a slightly more compact passenger cab with a bit of a longer cargo bed.